Brody Jenner Feels ‘Lucky To Live In 2019’ Following Hoverboard Accident

Reality TV star Brody Jenner is feeling incredibly lucky following a recent hoverboard accident earlier this month that landed him in the hospital with a serious injury, Page Six reported.

Brody took to his Instagram on Wednesday, February 12, to show his 3.1 million followers an x-ray of his elbow that revealed various screws had been placed in it. The son of Caitlyn Jenner expressed his gratitude for modern medicine and reflected on the fact that the outcome of his injury would have been quite different had it happened a century before.

“If this was a few hundred years ago they might of just chopped the lower half of my arms off, filled it with leeches and sent me home,” he wrote in the post. “In all seriousness feeling very fortunate. Rehabilitation starts today!”

The former Hills cast member clued his followers in on his injury earlier this month with a post on February 5, in which he shared a photo from his hospital bed that showed his right arm completely wrapped in bandages as he thanked his team of doctors for “putting my elbow back together.”

“Apparently Shoey and I were snowboarding in Park city while I was under,” he joked in the post, referring to what he imagined he and his dog were doing as the anesthesia from the surgery was wearing off, which he also shared a video of in his previous post.

According to People, the reality star also captured the moment the accident happened with a clip previously shared on his Instagram story.

In the video, his wife, Kaitlynn Carter, was riding the popular mode of transportation on the grass before Brody took off towards a beach. The 35-year-old then fell off the one-wheeled hoverboard and flashed his injured arm to the camera.

Jenner is set to appear on MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, a reboot of the reality television series that aired for six seasons on the network from 2006 to 2010. Brody joined the cast of the original run of the show in Season 2 amid his relationship with Lauren Conrad, an original cast member who starred on the show until Season 5.

According to a previous report from Page Six, it took months for Brody to sign on to star in the reboot of the series.

“Brody had a very private life,” a source explained to the news outlet. “He hasn’t really been out there. He wanted to make a deal that works for him after deciding what he wanted to have on TV.”

There is yet to be an official premiere date of The Hills: New Beginnings, but according to People, it’s slated to debut some time in 2019.