‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Doug Davidson Returns As Paul Williams

Stunning new Young and the Restless spoilers from Eric Braeden reveal that Doug Davidson is back in Genoa City as Paul Williams after he was inexplicably written out of the storyline with no explanation last year after appearing for 40 years. Davidson was the show’s longest running actor.

Earlier today, Victor Newman actor Eric Braeden took to Facebook with a simple post of himself with actor Doug Davidson. In the caption, he told fans that Davidson is back, which most took to mean back on the show. Davidson announced the shocking news last year that he’d been moved from contract to recurring and the head writer Mal Young stopped including him in the script.

Fans felt crushed by the news that their favorite GC police chief wasn’t around anymore. They desperately missed Paul in the storylines, and they continued to be vocal about their dissatisfaction with the choice across social media platforms. After Williams no longer appeared in the scripts, Braeden spoke out multiple times about the show getting rid of the actor and his character in such an unsettling manner — Paul disappeared with no word at all.

Ultimately, Mal Young, who was the executive producer and head writer who made the choice, left the show. The Inquisitr recently reported that Braeden revealed that Young attempted to diminish many of the show’s established characters.

Fans responded instantly to the great news.

“@EBraeden You have no idea how ecstatic I am that Doug is back!!! Now we need all the vets back Jess, Judith, Greg, more of Christian, Eileen. Bring back Daniel Hall it would be great to see David Lago back as well and Robert Adamson,” wrote one.

Another took a literal page from Braeden’s book, I’ll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America’s #1 Daytime Drama, and wrote the following.

“Well I’ll be damned. Thank you. This has officially made my day. It pleases me to know that some egregious wrongs are being rectified.”

Young’s storylines will likely finish out between now and the end of February, and then Josh Griffin’s scripts should start airing. Viewers cannot wait to see how Griffin corrects some of the wrongs they felt that Young committed during his time at the helm. Davidson’s bizarre departure was one of many. Others included the mass exodus of actors and actresses who left the show in 2018.

For now, there’s no official word about Davidson’s first airdate in his return, but for viewers, the day cannot come soon enough.