Martha Hunt Sizzles In Dangerously Short Leather Dress On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt has never been afraid to show some skin on the pages of her Instagram account, and she did just that in a steamy new shot that was sure to get hearts racing.

In Martha’s most recent post, shared on Friday, February 15, the model struck a sultry pose as she sat on the ground, giving the camera a sensual look as she ran her hand through her long, dirty-blonde hair. The blue-eyed beauty stunned in a dangerously short black leather dress that barley covered her booty, flaunting her insane curves and her long, toned legs.

The 29-year-old stunner added some serious bling to her look with an ornate pewter chain necklace that perfectly matched the thick ankle strap of the black heels she wore with the revealing ensemble. Martha carried a large red shoulder bag from the brand Pinko, which used the shot as part of an advertising campaign for one of its current collections. The model sported a full face of makeup, which she gave a better glimpse of in a second close up shot of her look, revealing her dark smokey eye and bright red lip that perfectly matched the purse she accessorized with.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model went wild for her most recent photo, which accrued more than 6,000 likes within the first hour of going live on the social media platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to show their love for the gorgeous blonde bombshell.

“Goddessssss,” one of her 3.1 million followers wrote under the photo, while another said she was a “beautiful girl.”

“You are incredible Martha! You are killing it,” wrote a third fan.

Martha recently took to the runway during New York Fashion Week, sharing a video earlier this week of her strutting her stuff for the Rosa Cha show on Wednesday, February 15. The model took to the catwalk in a sexy white mesh bodysuit that showcased an ample amount of cleavage and was designed with a high-cut leg style that highlighted her curvy backside.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the model was also recently featured on the cover of Esquire Magazine for their “Swimsuit Winter Edition” publication. Martha bravely posed in the snow while rocking a bright-blue one-piece bathing suit for the photo shoot. She shared the image in another Instagram post on February 8, in which she gave props to her fellow bikini models that have had to strike a pose in the snow.