‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Spends Valentine’s Day With Boyfriend Paul Bernon, Shares Photo On Instagram

Bethenny and Paul started dating last year.

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon just celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple.

Months after first being spotted together in Boston, Massachusetts, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram along with a heart drawn around them. She also posted a photo with graphics that featured stars falling down onto them.

In her second image, Frankel, 48, was seen wearing a black sweater with red hearts, an ivory hat and a black leather jacket. Meanwhile, her 41-year-old boyfriend of the past several months was seen sporting a navy blue jacket and jeans.

In response to the photos, Frankel received messages from her friends and one of her fellow Real Housewives stars, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

“He’s hot,” Rinna exclaimed.

“So are you lady,” Frankel replied.

“You guys vibe well together. I’m here for it,” another person wrote.

“XO,” Frankel said.

Frankel and Bernon were first seen together in October of last year, less than two months after it was confirmed that Frankel’s former boyfriend, the late Dennis Shields, had been found dead at his Trump Tower home of an alleged drug overdose.

Frankel and Shields dated on and off for over two years.

Following the death of Shields last August, Frankel kept a low profile and didn’t attend many events. Then, two months later, she was photographed holding hands with Bernon in Boston before being caught smooching with the film producer nearby. Weeks later, the couple was seen on different occasions in New York City and The Hamptons.

Although Frankel didn’t share any photos of herself and Bernon for the first several weeks of their relationship, she made their romance “Instagram official” in December when she posted an image of the two of them enjoying a couples retreat in the Dominican Republic, where they traveled to following Frankel’s near-death allergic reaction to fish.

As fans may have seen, Frankel shared details of her scary experience with a bowl of fish on Twitter in early December and later revealed it was Bernon who saved her life. Since then, the reality star has continued to raise awareness about food allergies on her social media pages.

To see more of Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City on Wednesday, March 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. It is not yet known if Bernon will be featured.