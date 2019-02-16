Kelly Gale Flaunts Her Bikini Body And Insane Abs In Latest Jaw-Dropping Instagram Post

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale is no stranger to romping around in skimpy outfits, and did just that in her latest social media upload that was sure to send pulses racing.

In Kelly’s most recent Instagram post shared on Friday, February 15, the 23-year-old was captured pinning up laundry on a clothesline outside while rocking a barely-there bikini that flaunted her insanely toned body and left little to the imagination. The push up style of the light blue and floral patterned swimsuit flaunted plenty of cleavage, while the matching cheeky bottoms sat high on Kelly’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and incredible abs as she focused on hanging her clothes to dry.

Kelly added some bling to her skimpy ensemble with a delicate pair of diamond stud earrings, and wore her dark brown tresses down in loose, beachy waves around her face, which sported a minimal makeup look featuring a thick coating of mascara and shimmering highlighter along her cheekbones. Behind her, fellow model Lotta Maybelake played with her long blonde hair while rocking a skintight floral one piece bathing suit that perfectly hugged her curves.

The 1 million people following the brown-eyed beauty on Instagram weren’t shy about showing their love for the model’s steamy new social media snap shot, which at the time of this writing had already racked up more than 23,000 likes after just two hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the Victoria’s Secret model with compliments.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “just perfect.”

“Omg wow how can you be so beautiful,” another fan questioned her their comment.

Kelly frequently puts her flawless figure on display on social media. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared another stunning bikini photo just last week in which she put on a busty display in a skimpy burnt orange colored swimsuit.

Shortly before walking in her fifth Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November, the model revealed to Vogue Australiathat the extensive fitness routine she endures to prepare for such an event doesn’t change much from what she practices on a regular basis.

“To be honest my exercise regimen doesn’t change that much leading up to the show. Meaning I workout six days per week all year round and usually workout two hours per day, and on top of that I like power walking 15-30 km each day,” Kelly said.

“In the lead up to the show it’s more important to me to focus on the muscle groups and make sure I really target those areas as best I can, which is through exercises with ankle weights, gliders and resistance bands,” she explained.