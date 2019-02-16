Sarah Sanders Interviewed By Robert Mueller’s Office

FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller has slowly but surely been interviewing everyone close to President Donald Trump since his investigation started 18 months ago. Plenty of those people have been arrested and indicted on criminal charges as well, with the count of guilty pleas so far numbering 34 already.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNN that she has also been interviewed by Mueller’s office.

“The President urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel. I was happy to voluntarily sit down with them,” Sanders said of her interview.

Sanders reportedly spoke with Mueller’s staff around the same time Trump’s former chief of staff was being interviewed in November or December of 2018.

The White House press secretary did not reveal any details about her interview or what she might have said during the meeting, and so far there has been no indication that she is in any legal danger as a result of the investigation.

CNN speculated that Sanders might have been questioned with regards to the many statements she has made to the press in defense of the president with regards to the rampant rumors that the Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russia and the Kremlin to throw the election.

BREAKING: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller's office https://t.co/vDW9YiXujA pic.twitter.com/xXShZgilqa — CNN International (@cnni) February 15, 2019

Sanders is not the only one of Trump’s White House secretaries to be interviewed by the Mueller investigation. Sean Spicer, who was the president’s first press secretary after his inauguration, was interviewed back in late 2017.

Mueller’s investigation has been delving deep into possible collusion with Russia by both the president and those who worked with him during his campaign. Part of that is also potential obstruction of justice by the president for firing former FBI director James Comey who was looking into possible collusion, as well as potential witness tampering.

Although the investigation has tried on numerous occasions to get the president to answer questions about possible collusion, Trump has so far only agreed to give written answers to Mueller. Instead, the investigation appears to have focused mainly on the president’s “conflicting public statements.”

The investigation appears to be nearing a close, but it’s unclear what the result will be for Trump given that a number of his former aides have pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

The special counsel has declined to comment on their interview with Sanders, or to give away any indication as to which way the investigation will fall.