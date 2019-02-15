Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes Goes Completely Nude In Recent Instagram Post

Doutzen Kroes believes clothes are sometimes overrated. Earlier this week, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her Instagram to share a racy snapshot of herself in the nude expect for a pair of high heeled shoes.

In the photo in question, the Dutch model is featured with her side to the camera wearing nothing but her birthday suit. The 34-year-old model has both of her arms crossed over her chest to cover herself up and censor the photo. The black-and-white shot shows the model’s full body, capturing her killer physique.

Kroes is standing with left leg propped forward while having her chest forward and buttocks back, in a pose that accentuates the natural curves of her body, showcasing her long legs and slim figure. The Eastermar native is looking at the camera over her shoulder with her lips pursed and slightly parted in a seductive way. She is wearing neutral colored makeup that brings out the natural beauty of her facial features.

Her blonde hair is down and in a side part, as its natural loose strands fall onto her bare back and over her shoulder, partially covering the side of her face. According to the post’s tags, the shot is from a photo shoot she did for Vogue Netherlands and captured by fashion photographer Mario Testino.

In the caption, the mother of two joked that clothes are underrated, a comment she paired with a winking face emoji. The post, which she shared with her 5.9 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 270,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise her physique and compliment her beauty.

“If I had that body I’d overrate clothes too tbh,” one user wrote.

“Summer bod goals,” another one chimed in.

On Valentine’s Day, the supermodel took to her Instagram page once again to share a photo of herself with husband, the Dutch DJ Sunnery James Gorré, and their two children, Phyllon Joy, 8, and Myllena Mae, 4, in honor of the special occasion.

When Kroes is not working or hanging out with her family, the model likes to workout and work on her fitness routine. In a 2014 interview with Vogue magazine, she opened up about how she snapped back after second pregnancy.

“I’ve worked out since I was really young. I was a speed skater and I used to be a serious bike rider,” she said. “It all has to do with how you come back after pregnancy, along with genetics, and eating healthy.”