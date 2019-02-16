These Presidents Day Sales On Video Games Will Keep You Gaming For Hours On End

While most shoppers might associate Presidents Day with sales on appliances, electronics, and clothing, there are plenty of gaming deals to be had, both online and off. Whether you’re a Microsoft, Nintendo, or Sony fanboy — or fangirl — there’s plenty of deals to take advantage of.

As reported by the Verge, Nintendo is taking a slightly different approach to discounting their newest console. While it hasn’t received any price cut or discount, Nintendo has offered a bonus gift card for those who purchase a new Nintendo Switch console. Starting today, anyone who purchases a Switch at either Best Buy, GameStop, or Amazon will receive a free $35 gift card for the console’s digital storefront.

With $35 in credit, gamers will be able to pick up a few indie games — such as Stardew Valley, Celeste,or Into the Breach. Those who prefer first-party Nintendo games will be able to use their gift card to significantly lower the price on games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Super Mario Odyssey. Since the Nintendo Switch comes with a meager 32 GB of internal storage, any potential buyers should consider investing in a sizeable microSD card to ensure that they won’t run out of space.

Microsoft fans — or those looking to take full advantage of a 4K TV — might want to consider picking up an Xbox One X. As noted by Tom’s Guide, Walmart has discounted the Xbox One X by over $100, bringing the total price down to $390. This particular bundle also comes with a copy of NBA 2K19. Those who prefer to rebuild civilization and hunt down irradiated creatures should shift their focus over to Best Buy, who is offering a similar bundle. Their $400 Xbox One X bundle swaps out NBA 2K19 for a copy of Fallout 76.

Sony aficionados haven’t been left in the dust either. The recently-released PlayStation Classic has been heavily discounted and is readily available for $50 on Amazon and Walmart. The micro-console has received mixed reviews — as a result of less than stellar emulation, and a questionable list of included games — although the entire package is slightly more appealing at $50, compared to its $100 launch price.

Those looking to expand their PlayStation 4 library should check out the Critics’ Choice Sale, which just kicked off today. Sony has discounted dozens of games on the PlayStation store, offering discounts on Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, to name a few.