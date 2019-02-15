Colin Kaepernick’s Collusion Grievance Resolved, Settlement Details Confidential

Attorney Mark Geragos and the NFL released a joint statement about the matter.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has resolved his collusion grievances with the NFL, according to a joint statement from Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, and the NFL reps.

NBC Sports reports that a confidentiality agreement prevents either party from releasing settlement details between the former football player and the NFL, but both parties have struck a deal, and months of negotiations are now over.

Geragos, who also represents NFL player Eric Reid of the Carolina Panthers, says that the mediation is over since the suit was filed in 2017.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

The case was in the process of moving forward to arbitration before the agreement was struck. People are assuming that there is a financial piece to the puzzle, but a confidentiality agreement prevents all parties from sharing the details.

Kaepernick filed his lawsuit against the NFL in October of 2017, accusing NFL owners of collusion. The quarterback alleges that NFL owners conspired to prevent him from playing in the league after he took a knee during the national anthem in protest, says CNBC.

Kaepernick has not played football professionally since 2016 when he became a free agent.

Colin Kaepernick was the first of many NFL players and teams to take a knee during the anthem in protest of the many shootings of people of color by police across the United States. Even Donald Trump got in on the discussion, suggesting that NFL owners should fire anyone who takes a knee during the national anthem on the field.

Even though no NFL teams have offered Kaepernick a contract, Nike made a deal with the former star quarterback, building a publicity campaign around him, says the Inquisitr.

The launch by Nike showed that Kaepernick has the support of those who matter when Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback, liked all of the posts on Instagram which included images of Kaepernick with the “Just Do It” logo.

When asked what he thought about the dispute between Kaepernick and the NFL, Brady sang the praises of the former pro football player.