Gisele Bundchen Stuns In Skimpy Bikini During Valentine’s Day Vacation With Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen and her six-time Super Bowl-winning husband, Tom Brady, have celebrated more than a dozen Valentine’s Days together. According to the Daily Mail, they spent this year’s holiday enjoying some time together on the beautiful beaches of Costa Rica. The couple was photographed enjoying some fun in the sun during their romantic vacation, wherein Gisele was seen rocking a skimpy two-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination.

The 38-year-old mother of two stunned in a multi-colored patterned triangle style bikini top that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage, drawing more attention to the area with a large red bead that sat at the middle of her bosom. The top was paired with a set of matching bottoms that sat low on her hips, putting her trim waist and incredibly flat midsection well on display. One shot of the supermodel’s backside revealed the cheeky style of the bottoms, one that showed off her curvy derriere.

Gisele flaunted her natural beauty by going makeup free during her beach day, and wore her brown tresses down and slicked back behind her head after a dip in the ocean. Some of her time in the water was spent teaching her five-year-old daughter, Vivian, how to body surf. Gisele was photographed demonstrating to her daughter how to stretch her arms around her head in a streamline formation. While on land, the Brazilian beauty chatted with a friend and indulged in a few snacks, sometimes choosing to cover up her flawless physique with a flowy black dress.

Meanwhile, Gisele’s husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, spent his time surfing a few waves. He was also seen packing on the PDA with his gorgeous wife.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the couple shared sweet messages with each other on Instagram to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Tom took to the social media platform first, sharing a photo of him nuzzling a smiling Gisele. He accompanied the photo with the words “I love you so much, love of my life” written in Portuguese, which is his wife’s native language.

Shortly after, the supermodel shared an equally adorable photo showing her and Tom in a sweet embrace, simply captioning the post “Happy Valentine’s Day! Te amo!”

Tom and Gisele have had a lot to celebrate during the month of February, including the football player’s sixth Super Bowl win. The celebrations will continue on the 26th of this month, when the couple will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary.