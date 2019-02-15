Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Star Jordan Poyer, Shares Racy Bikini Photo On Instagram

Rachel Bush is no stranger to sharing raunchy images of herself on Instagram that send even the lowest winter temperatures soaring. On Valentine’s Day, the wife of Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Poyer took to the popular social media platform to share a series of racy snapshots of herself in a barely-there bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In one of the photos in question, the Instagram star is featured with her back to the camera as she rocks a red two-piece bikini, consisting of a skimpy thong that puts her booty on full display. Her bikini bottoms have an interesting set of sparkly studs at the back and sides, which further accentuates her curvy backside.

According to the post’s tag, the bikini she is donning is by the brand Bikini Crush Swimwear, which said in its Instagram that Bush is rocking its Athena Thong. The 21-year-old bombshell is walking toward the sea with a red rose in her right hand.

Her long brunette tresses are down in loose strands that reach down to the model’s buttocks. A gorgeous ocean features in the background of the photo, though she didn’t specify the location the photo was taken. In the caption, Bush wished her followers a happy Valentine’s Day.

The snapshot, which the model shared with her 854,000 Instagram followers, racked up nearly 40,000 likes and more than 340 comments in under a day — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her physique and wish her a happy Valentine’s Day.

“Nothing to say. The pic speaks for itself…” one user wrote, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “Beautiful Valentine’s Day vibes here Rachel.”

On Friday, the model shared yet another set of photos of herself rocking the same bikini, suggesting she likes this look. And she is not the only one. Poyer appears to also enjoy the bikini, as Bush took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of the quarterback with his head on her derriere as she wears the same thong, according to the Sports Daily.

Judging by their Instagram pages, Bush and Poyer appear to have recovered from the drama they faced in early 2018. As the New York Post reported at the time, the couple made headlines relating to Poyer’s alleged infidelity with a local college student. Bush confronted the woman, Summer Rae, via text, excerpts of which the latter shared on social media.