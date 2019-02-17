These Presidents Day Sales On Computers & Electronics Offer Great Deals On The Latest Tech

If you’re in the market for a new computer, electronics, or a variety of computer accessories, you’ll be glad to know that there are plenty of savings to be had. In celebration of Presidents Day, a handful of retailers have discounted a bevy of computer products, and we’ve compiled some of the better deals for your perusal.

When it comes to deals on computers and computer accessories, it’s hard to ignore Newegg, one of the leading online PC retailers. Those looking for powerful hardware packed in a smaller form factor should pay attention to the MSI GL63 gaming laptop. This particular model comes packed with an eighth generation Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GTX 1060 graphics card, 16 GB of RAM, and over 1 TB of storage. Newegg has discounted this particular item by $300, bringing the price down to $949.

Newegg has also discounted the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 2700 CPU, which comes clocked at 3.2 GHz. This powerful processor has received a discount of 15 percent, bringing the final price down to $255. While this might not seem like a great deal, Newegg is also throwing in a free copy of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, which is set to release on March 15. Newegg is also offering a variety of discounts on RAM, power supply units, and a handful of other PC accessories.

Those looking for something more portable should take note of Best Buy’s deals. The company has discounted a handful of iPad Pro models, knocking down prices by $150 on each SKU. Apple’s more powerful iPads tend to feature more system memory, storage space, and a bigger screen.

PC company Corsair is also offering a handful of discounts to ring in Presidents Day. Their MM1000 Qi wireless charging mouse pad has received a 50 percent discount, bringing the final price down to $35. This mouse pad will charge wireless mice that are compatible with the Qi charging standard. Corsair has also discounted a handful of their RGB keyboards, including the K70, Strafe, and K95 keyboards. Those in need of a headset should consider the Void Pro Surround Premium, which has received a $20 discount.

As Mashable notes, Dell is also having their own Presidents Day sale. A handful of Dell laptops have been discounted, including their ever-popular XPS line of products. Those looking for a full-sized PC should look at the company’s Inspiron line of desktops, which feature an eighth generation Intel Core i5 processor. Dell has also heavily discounted their D3218HN 32-inch monitor by $200, bringing the price down to $150.