Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Sheer Lingerie & Plays With A Lighter At The Convenience Store

Emily Ratajkowski is busy promoting her new Inamorata Body line, and a new Instagram post shows her in a sheer lingerie set. The lingerie is sheer and lacy, and both pieces were inspired by “our mom’s ’90s lingerie.” The bra is called the Crosby, and costs $36. It comes in black, lime-green and gray-blue. In addition, the bottom is called the Mercer, which costs $24. It comes in the same color scheme as the bra, and is offered in sizes XS through XL.

The photo shows the model leaning casually against the ice cream display inside of a convenience store. She wore just the lingerie, and held a lighter with her right hand. The photo has over 39,000 likes, and her fans are leaving comments like, “LOVE IT” and “I need to shop wherever you are.”

Meanwhile, Emily is letting her fans in on her relationship with Sebastian Bear-McClard a little more as of late. That means she’s been sharing more photos of the two of them together, complete with a cute couples selfie yesterday. Emily wore her hair down with large, gold drop earrings and nude, glossy lipstick in yesterday’s snap. Sebastian, on the other hand, wore a black shirt with white lettering. And prior to that, Ratajkowski shared a photo of herself posing with a Paco Rabanne Pure XS perfume bottle.

These photos come at around the same time that there’s been rumors of Kendall Jenner getting “flirty” with Emily’s husband, according to the Inquisitr. A source dished that Kendall thinks “he’s dreamy and cute and talks about him all [the] time.” But that’s not to say that there any ulterior motives, as the source also said that “It’s pretty rough on Emily who has no idea, but Kendall insists it’s just a bit of fun and she’d never follow through and actually steal him.”

It’s obvious that Emily and Kendall are sharing time together in the midst of the rumors. The former has shared photos of the two of them sharing spaghetti together from the same place, as was detailed by the Inquisitr.

Ratajkowski stunned fans with news of her marriage, which came as a surprise since she and Sebastian had kept things under the radar. She noted why she chose to do things her own way on her wedding day to Glamour.