Alanna Arrington Busts Out Of A Tight Dress At LaQuan Smith’s Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret model Alanna Arrington recently showed off her modeling talent at New York Fashion Week, and shared glimpses of her catwalk on her Instagram page to excite her 270,000-plus followers.

And in her most recent post, the 20-year-old model is featured walking the ramp for LaQuan Smith’s 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. In the picture, Alanna is featured wearing a tighter-than-skin, one-shoulder, black velvet dress, through which she showed off her slim figure.

The Iowa native wore a low-cut, studded bra underneath the dress which allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage and she finished off her look with a pair of black stockings and black high-heeled stilettos. The model tied her hair into a sleek bun and wore a full face of makeup to pull off a very glamorous look.

In the second picture, Alana wore a black-and-brown checkered skirt that she teamed with a very tight leopard-print, high-neck bodysuit, which looked classy, sexy and stylish — all at the same time. Within a few minutes of going live, the post in question accrued many likes and comments from her fans, where they appreciated Alanna for her sense of style and her sexy gait.

One fan wrote that Alanna is beautiful, while another one praised the model’s incredible cleavage. And on the video she posted from the show, one fan wrote that Alanna is “totally killing it.”

Prior to posting the current picture and video, Alanna shared a picture where she was featured wearing a stunning navy blue slit skirt and a printed crop top by designer brand Cushnie. The picture was also captured at the NYFW. Alanna wore her hair in a bun and accessorized with drop earrings and a pair of knee-high boots, which added to her amazing stature.

The picture racked up close to 5,000 likes and fans expressed their admiration for the model by posting complimentary comments, calling her “flawless,” “slayer,” and “stunning,” and also posted plenty of hearts and kisses emojis.

According to an article by Vogue, Alanna started her modeling career at the age of 17. Speaking about her experience of working with Victoria’s Secret, the stunner said that it was very different from her regular show seasons because if a model walks in 50 different shows during a single season, it is easy to lose excitement toward the end. Walking for the VS fashion show, however, is different.