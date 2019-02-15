Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Flawless Figure In Crop Top And Tiny Miniskirt On Instagram

Social media sensation Tammy Hembrow has never been shy about showing some skin, and did just that in her most recent Instagram post — one that fans of the fitness guru went wild for.

Tammy was photographed standing on the balcony of the Pink Hotel Coolengatta in Coolengatta, Australia, with a glimpse of the beautiful blue ocean behind her in the background. The 22-year-old flaunted her incredible figure in a shimmering coordinated two-piece ensemble that did her nothing but favors. She also put her insanely toned abs full on display. The outfit consisted of a silver bandeau style top with thin spaghetti straps which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. This garment was paired with a dangerously short matching miniskirt that barely hit her upper thigh, giving way to her toned and tanned legs. Both pieces of clothing were adorned with silver tassels that shimmered under the sunset and blew around her in the breeze.

Tammy completed her look with a pair of glittery platform heels, and wore a delicate gold nose ring to add even more bling to the already glistening look. The Instagram model wore her signature platinum blonde hair up in a high ponytail, and sported a full face of makeup consisting of a thick coating of mascara and bright pink lip stick.

Fans of the blue-eyed stunner weren’t shy about showing their love for her most recent social media upload, which at the time of this writing had already racked up more than 240,000 likes from her 9.2. million followers within mere hours of having been posted. Hundreds of compliments graced the comments section as well, with many writing that Tammy was “gorgeous” and “so beautiful.”

Others congratulated her on the latest addition to her Saski clothing line — called the Neon collection. The caption of Tammy’s post revealed she was out celebrating the launch of said collection last night. One snap from her fun evening out shared to her Instagram Story showed the blonde bombshell getting a new tattoo on her foot, while another short clip captured her shaking her booty with friends, music blaring in the background.

Tammy had previously given her followers a sneak peek at the latest pieces from her clothing line on her Instagram page. One photo captured the model wearing a neon green sports bra and a matching pair of shorts that perfectly hugged her signature curves — while a second video post showed her dancing around during a photo shoot, wearing a similar outfit in neon orange.