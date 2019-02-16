Candice Swanepoel Put Her Ravishing Body On Full Display With New Instagram Post

Candice Swanepoel put her ravishing body on full display with an all-around glamorous, ’80s-inspired photograph posted on Instagram.

The picture shows the Victoria’s Secret model taking a spin on an authentic retro exercise bike, wearing little but a sequin-covered, skin-tight bodysuit that draws the attention to her mile-long legs and her beautifully toned abs. She appears to be enjoying the exercise enormously, so much so that she throws her head back in a rare expression of exhilaration.

To showcase her picture perfect body, the model opted for a graceful, yet fun pose that puts her enviably lean legs into the focus. In true spirit to the ’80s, she also put on some gorgeous, burgundy-colored lipstick, a generous touch of dark brown eyebrow liner, and some shimmering black eyeshadow. She let her natural, honey blonde waves fall back onto her gracefully arching back, except for just one, tiny lock curling up behind her right ear.

This is a woman who mastered the art of wearing the thinnest stockings and open toe stilettos whilst riding an exercise bike, for which alone she would deserve international fame. However, Candice made the rounds lately with her army-style, super-strict workout routine, with which she succeeded to return to the runway just a few months after having given birth to her second son.

As an article published by Vogue extrapolates, the Victoria’s Secret angel believes that it was her unparalleled work ethic and incredible determination that allowed her to get back into shape in a relatively short time frame. However, as she told the magazine, growing up doing ballet from a very young age also contributed to the exceptional accomplishment.

“I’ve always been very disciplined with everything I do. I grew up doing ballet from a young age and that’s where it started. I’m prepared all year round because we shoot all year round.”

Although the workout regime comprises the merciless combination of boxing, running, spinning, Pilates, yoga, and circuit training, Candice told Vogue she that she wasn’t fully satisfied with the results and can barely hold herself back from taking on even more exercising. Describing her plans for the future, she informed the magazine that the next step will involve more kickboxing.

“I’m now learning to fight like a professional fighter,” she stated, before adding that, “I’m still finding muscles I didn’t know I had!”

For what it’s worth, Candice’s workout is nothing like the gym membership you didn’t have the heart to cancel just yet.