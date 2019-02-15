Watch SD Eibar Vs Getafe CF Livestream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Round 24 Opening Match Live Online

Getafe CF can crack the top four in just their third season back in La Liga if they can defeat SD Eibar, who could also take a European slot with a win.

In only their third season returning to the Spanish top flight since a year in relegation, Getafe Club de Fútbol can move back into a top-four slot, per Sky Sports, and in line for a place in the UEFA Champions League. And all they have to do is defeat their hosts, 10th-place SD Eibar, in the opening match of La Liga’s Round 24. But Eibar also comes in with high stakes, as a win would move Los Armeros into a European slot of their own, in the match that will live stream from the Ipurua.

To find out how to watch a livestream of the SD Eibar vs. Getafe CF Friday La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Friday, February 15, at the 7,000-seat Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Eibar, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States the livestream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 3 a.m. Western Indonesian Time, 5 a.m. Eastern.

Eibar, despite having been around for nearly 80 years, has played in the Spanish top flight only since 2014, and currently sits just seven points clear of another relegation, as 101GreatGoals reports. On the other hand, a win puts them at 33 points, a point on top of Sevilla in seventh place — a spot that would qualify them for the UEFA Europa League and the prospect of European football at the Ipurua for the first time.

But despite playing at home, a defense that has allowed 32 goals, fifth-worst in La Liga, is likely to have a difficult time with the three-pronged scoring attack of Jorge Molina, Jaime Mata, and Ángel, who have 22 goals among them, according to Soccerway stats.

Jorge Molina leads Getafe with nine goals. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno / Getty Images

To watch a livestream of the SD Eibar vs. Getafe CF La Liga Round 24 opener, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

On the other hand, there is a way for fans to watch La Liga’s first Matchday 24 showdown stream live for free without a cable or a BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Azulgranas vs. Azulones match livestream for free.

Another way to stream the Friday match in countries around the world is offered by Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 24 kickoff. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Eibar vs. Getafe will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will broadcast the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a livestream of SD Eibar vs. Getafe CF, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.