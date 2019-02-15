Justin Verlander Gushes About Fatherhood Ahead Of Spring Training Start: ‘It’s Been A Lot Of Fun’

Justin Verlander is loving the newest role in his life — fatherhood.

The Houston Astros pitcher reported to training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this week and though most people were talking about baseball and the upcoming season, Verlander couldn’t help but take time to chat about his new daughter, Genevieve. According to USA Today, the pitcher had nothing but good things to say about his little family.

As fans of the famous couple know, Kate Upton gave birth to their baby girl on November 7. When asked what it is like to be a dad, Verlander joked that it “definitely changes afternoons a little bit,” before going into more detail and gushing over his new baby girl.

“I get pretty excited to go home and see her smiling and stuff. It seems like every day it’s something new. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Verlander also joked that since the birth of his daughter, he hasn’t been able to get out and golf as much as he used to but that’s something that he is okay with. Late last year, the Inquisitr shared that Justin and Kate both took to their respective Instagram accounts to let their fans know that they had just given birth to a healthy baby girl.

While Kate’s Instagram post showed an up-close photo of the baby’s nose and fingers, Justin’s post showed him and Kate both holding baby Genevieve’s hand. And to go along with the post was an equally as sweet caption from the doting new dad.

“Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my (heart) the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018.”

And prior to welcoming their baby girl, the Inquisitr shared that Verlander went through quite a rough patch but with the help of Upton, he was able to get himself out of the rut. The pitcher said that his battle with depression started after his career was riddled by pain and injury, which sent him into a downward spiral.

Justin claims that while many people blamed his then-girlfriend at the time for his poor performances on the mound, she was actually the glue that was helping to hold Justin together. The model helped her man through all of his worries including whether or not he believed that he could play baseball again as well as other concerns about his career. Justin even credits her for saving his life.

“She was instrumental in me not…like, jumping off a bridge. I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own sh**. She was what I needed. Don’t like to talk to people about being hurt,” Verlander confessed. “As athletes, you’re not supposed to. It’s an excuse. … But she was someone I could talk to. I mean, basically a therapist.”

It seems as though Kate and Justin are a perfect match!