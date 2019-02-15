‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Rey Arrests Sharon

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, February 15 brings a stunning end to Valentine’s Day festivities in Genoa City, and very few people are happy, and Phyllis, Victoria, and Sharon get arrested. Plus, a push leaves Lola fighting for her life.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) finally got the whole story out of Sharon (Sharon Case) after questioning her about her use of “we.” He accused her of handing him evidence against Victor (Eric Braeden) when she knew he didn’t murder J.T., but Sharon said she never wanted to see Victor go to jail for the crime. Sharon explained the Fab Four didn’t call the police because they felt the police wouldn’t believe their self-defense claim, and Rey told Sharon that it was murder and not self-defense, but he admitted they had extenuating circumstances. In the end, Rey arrested Sharon.

Speaking of arrests, authorities also cuffed Victoria (Amelia Heinle) after she spent some time with Billy (Jason Thompson) and some tasty Chinese takeout. Before authorities arrived, Victoria worried Billy when she asked him to take care of their children in case she had to go away, and of course, Billy was confused.

At Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), he and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) finished up their Valentine’s Day with some tasty chocolate covered strawberries after which Nick declared their celebration the best Valentine’s Day ever. Shortly after that, they heard a knock on the door, and it was the police there to arrest Phyllis for her part in J.T.’s murder.

Meanwhile, at the Club, things got nasty between Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). The women got into a big argument, and it escalated until things got physical. After plenty of traded insults, Mia pulled Abby back by her hair. Then, Abby ripped off Mia’s necklace. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) held Mia back and then Abby had Mia thrown out of the Club.

After that, Lola (Sasha Calle) arrived and told Arturo (Jason Canela) and Abby that she broke up with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Then, Kyle showed up, and Arturo threatened to take Kyle outside. After Kyle left, Abby loaned Lola her coat, and Lola went.

At her apartment, Mia drank straight from a bottle of tequila and fumed about the Life & Style cover featuring Abby and Arturo.

Wearing Abby’s coat Lola headed to the Abbott mansion to find Kyle, and she walked towards the pool house. Somebody wearing heels (named Mia) shoved Lola from behind, and she hit her head and fell into the pool. Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers show that later Arturo blames Kyle for Lola’s injury.