Cardi B And Bruno Mars Release New, Sultry Single ‘Please Me’

Cardi B has had an eventful week following her Grammy awards win on Sunday.

The “I Like It” rapper released a new song with Bruno Mars on Friday entitled “Please Me.” The song is Cardi and Mars’ second collaboration with each other, following the 2018 song “Finesse” from Mars’ 24K Magic album. For both artists, the tune is their first to premiere in 2019.

While “Finesse” was more upbeat and energetic, “Please Me” shows a more sultry and steamy side to the two artists. The song’s melody is reminiscent of 90s R&B, and even features Cardi singing throughout the song along with Mars.

“Please me, baby, turn around and just tease me, baby, you know what I want and what I need, baby,” reads the chorus.

Both Grammy winners announced the three-minute, 20-second track on Wednesday via their social media accounts. Cardi took to her Instagram page to promote the tune, while Mars promoted it on Twitter. The song forced Cardi to come out of a self-proclaimed “Instagram retirement.” The 26-year-old deactivated the photo-sharing app on Monday due to comments stating that she didn’t deserve her a Grammy for her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

The slow jam is already creating a buzz on social media ever since its premiere. Cardi posted a photo of the song on Apple Music to Instagram, attracting more than 12,000 comments on the post.

“Been listening to this at work all day,” wrote one fan, followed by three fire emojis.

“Love the song,” another chimed in, followed up with a heart emoji.

Cardi also shared a video with her husband, Offset, on her account to announce the song. In the video, the formerly estranged couple were simulating sexual acts in the bathroom as the song played — causing Cardi’s 40.6 million followers to speculate whether or not the two were officially back on good terms. While Cardi hasn’t officially said that she’s taking him back, she hasn’t parted ways with her engagement ring yet. She posted herself wearing the eight-carat pear-shaped diamond ring in a recent Instagram Story, per Us Weekly.

To add more fuel to the speculation, the “Bodak Yellow” singer posted another Valentine’s Day post, this share picturing her in a bathtub filled with flowers, her crimson red hair tied into a bun.

“V-Day #pleaseme,” the star simply wrote as she captioned the post.

If she is indeed back with Offset, Cardi definitely has a sexy new tune to commemorate the reunion.