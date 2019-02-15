Devin Brugman Busts Out Of Skintight Bikini While Flaunting Major Cleavage

Instagram bombshell Devin Brugman is an up-and-coming social media sensation. The model, who frequently updates her fans on her wild adventures while showing off her gorgeous physique, shared a snap of herself today that had her expansive fan base drooling. While rocking a peach-colored bikini, the glamour model put her ample cleavage on full display — and left little to the imagination in the sultry shot.

The stringy number showed off Brugman’s endless curves flawlessly. The top, which clung to her buxom chest, tied around the neck and back in a classic bikini style. The matching bottoms were cut up high enough that her curvaceous and toned thighs had the spotlight as she put one foot in front of the other. She was pictured in what looked like a laid-back, beach-side home.

For the shot, the “Bikini A Day” co-creator dressed up her brunette locks with beach-babe waves and playfully ran her fingers through her hair. She wore contouring to highlight her gorgeous features, and some smoky shadow to dramatically emphasize her hazel eyes.

Ever the traveler, Brugman has been posted up in Australia since the beginning of the month, and has been showing off her insane physique — and enviable stops at some of the country’s most recognizable beaches and landmarks — since arriving.

Yesterday, she showed off another sizzling bikini, this time in red — a perfect fit for Valentine’s Day. While splashing about in the crystal-blue water, Brugman had that dewy glow that comes from just having gone for a dip in the ocean. She rocked a pair of oversized sunglasses to complete the sexy ensemble, and gave the camera a stunning smile as she enjoyed her day in the sun.

This recent trip hasn’t been all bikini’s and sun-kissed vibes, however. Earlier in the month, the social media starlet rocked a unique, all-white skirt suit with a jaw-dropping deep neckline. Stopping for a photo-op in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House, Brugman shyly looked away from the camera as she smiled sweetly, twirling a lock of her chestnut-colored hair.

The shirt dress came from clothing company Revolve — which just launched it’s first Australian location — and featured a miniskirt that showed off her voluptuous legs. The garment also had twirling pleats around the bottom for a fun look. Brugman upped the makeup game for the snap, choosing glamorous sweeps of bronzer and topping the look off with a bright-red lipstick.

Fans of Brugman can catch her on three different Instagram accounts, including her personal one. As previously mentioned, the model co-created the fan-favorite site “Bikini A Day,” but she also runs “Monday Swimwear” — which offers different bathing suits for all sizes, available to be shipped worldwide. The bikini-clad model makes frequent appearances on both of her business accounts, much to the delight of her admirers.