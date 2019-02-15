Victoria’s Secret Model Kelsey Merritt Leaves Little To The Imagination In Nude Bra And Panties On Instagram

Kelsey Merritt strutted her stuff down the runway during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the first time, and is baring it all again while wearing pieces from the lingerie brand in a sexy new Instagram video that is sure to get hearts racing.

Kelsey was captured by the camera striking a number of poses in her latest social media upload shared on Friday, February 15, which gave fans a behind the scenes look at her latest photo shoot for Victoria’s Secret. The gorgeous model left little to the imagination in a barely-there ensemble consisting of a strapless brown bra that flaunted plenty of cleavage to her followers. The top was paired with a pair of cheeky nude panties that sat low on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and insanely toned abs.

The model ran her hands through her long brown hair as her tresses were being blown by the wind in the racy video, and struck pose after pose as the camera clicked away to capture photos of Kelsey in the skimpy ensemble. To complete the look, the brown-eyed bombshell sported a minimal makeup look featuring a glossy nude lip and a thick coating of mascara.

Kelsey’s 1.3 million Instagram fans went wild for her steamy new video, one which has already been viewed nearly 125,000 times since having been posted two hours ago. It has also racked up more than 42,000 likes — and hundreds of comments have been made, complimenting the model on her flawless figure and stunning beauty.

“So gorgeous babe!” one follower wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

Shortly before sharing the sexy clip, the brunette beauty indulged her fans in another jaw-dropping picture of her modeling garments from the brand. Kelsey stunned yet again in a plunging cheetah-print bra, complete with a black lace accent that did the model nothing but favors.

Kelsey made her runway debut at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which also marked her first time featured in the annual event for the lingerie line. The 22-year-old made history with her strut by becoming the brand’s first-ever Filipino woman to walk in the fashion show since it was inaugurated in 1995.

“It feels like a dream,” the model told Teen Vogue in November about the experience. “Getting the show is the dream come true but being the first Filipino woman to talk in the show means I’m making history. The show is broadcast on more than 190 countries with models from 20 countries and I got chosen to represent my region. Blessed!”