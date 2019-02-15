‘Jersey Shore’s’ Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Looks To Mike Sorrentino For Support After Rehab

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is looking to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino for support after admitting he entered rehab for depression and alcohol abuse, Us Weekly reports.

“Mike was one of the ones that was actually there for me throughout the whole process. Everything that has happened over the last year… he would always hit me up,” Magro said to Us Weekly. “When I would feel a certain way, I would call Mike up, and he’d be like, ‘It’s going to be all right.'”

Sorrentino was the first one Magro called when he decided to enter rehab to treat his issues. Magro remarked to Us Weekly, “He was just like, ‘I’m proud of you… I’m glad that you finally got to your point.’ He’s like, ‘People can try to push you and force you to do things that you want, but that’s not the way you get someone to do it. You have to want to do it.'”

Magro said to interviewers that he speaks to Sorrentino every day via email. Sorrentino is currently serving an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. After dealing with his own addictions to drugs and alcohol, Sorrentino has been sober for three years. He married his longtime girlfriend Lauren in November of 2018.

The duo’s road to friendship has not been easy. During the initial run of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the two came to blows over their differences in opinion between how much partying someone does before it’s a problem.

Roast after roast, it was only a matter of time before somebody got burned. ???? The #JSFamilyVacation finale is going out with a bang TONIGHT at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/Grr5tLEjqw — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) June 28, 2018

Despite their differences, the two repaired their relationship after years of fracture during their stint on the original episodes of Jersey Shore, the MTV series that made the two reality show superstars.

As reported by NJ.com, after years of Sorrentino antagonizing Magro over his relationship with ex-girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, their anger towards one another was capped off by a fistfight. Sorrentino briefly dated Giancola when the housemates — which included Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino first entered the infamous Seaside Heights, New Jersey, home where the show was taped.

During the run of the show, Magro was outed as a cheater — and Sorrentino heard that Magro was planning on hooking up with other girls in Italy, despite trying to patch things up with his longtime girlfriend. He purposely spilled the beans to the housemates, knowing the news would get back to Giancola about her boyfriend’s plans.

In the end, there was no real fight, just a lot of angry words, cussing, and a brief scuffle between the two. Instead of throwing punches at one another, Sorrentino slammed his head into the brick wall of the villa the cast was staying in. He needed to be hospitalized for a concussion, and had to wear a neck brace for the remainder of the season that the cast was taping.

The two have matured as their relationship continues to evolve — and now maintain a caring friendship with one another.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will air a new season sometime in 2019.