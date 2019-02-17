Amazon’s Presidents Day Sales Are Some Of The Best On The Market

From mattresses to gadgets and everything in between, you can't go wrong with the world's largest online retailer on Presidents Day.

Presidents Day is, as holidays go, a pretty obscure one. There are no barbecues, no family get-togethers, no exchanges of gifts, and depending on where you work, you might not even get the day off. But for online shoppers, Presidents Day is a biggie, as online retailers love to use the day to break out some of their best sales.

Here, is a list of some of the best deals available on Amazon for Presidents Day.

Tax-Season Deals

You may not want to admit it to yourself, but we are in the midst of income tax season, and you’ll have to bite the bullet and get to work sooner rather than later. Fortunately, Amazon is offering deals on tax software, according to USA Today.

If you’re more of a TurboTax Guy (or Girl), Amazon still has your back.

Tech Gadgets

In news that’s much more fun and uplifting than taxes, no holiday shopping spree is complete without some gadgets, and Amazon has you covered.

If you’re in the market for a wearable fitness tracker and don’t know where to start, for example, you could do worse than the FitBit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker — $128.95 (Save $21). Reviewed.com writers Courtney Campbell and Samantha Gordon describe it as their “favorite wellness tracker,” and note that its price has been slashed almost as much as it was on Amazon’s Black Friday sale, lo these many months ago.

Anker Nebula Mars II Portable Projector—$389.99 (Save $110): Reviewers Campbell and Gordon describe this as the “best portable projector we’ve ever tested,” and note that the price is the second best price it’s ever been.

Home Gadgets

Meanwhile, if tech isn’t your thing, there are gadgets for the home available on Presidents Day as well.

For the traveler, there’s the Travelpro Platinum Elite 21″ Expandable Carry-on Spinner Suiter Suitcase—$219.90 (Save $35): In keeping with the reviewers’ superlatives, Campbell and Gordon call it the best such carry-on piece of luggage they’ve ever seen. For the home cook, there’s the Calphalon 10-In. Nonstick Fry Pan—$24.74 (Save $2.75), “the best we’ve ever tested.” For the gardener, there’s the Rachio 2 Smart Sprinkler with 8 Zones—$125.97 (Save $55) (“our favorite sprinkler”.)

And finally, if you’ve been thinking about taking a commercial ancestry DNA test but have been waiting to take the plunge, now is your chance: Amazon is offering the AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit at almost half off its rack price, at $59, a savings of $40.