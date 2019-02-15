Demi Rose Goes Braless & Underwear-Free In Racy Cutaway Dress

Demi Rose flaunted her buxom assets and endless curves in a racy cutaway bandage dress at the Mark Fast runway show at London Fashion Week.

Demi Rose Mawby is making one sensational public appearance after another. Fresh from her romantic Valentine’s Day date with her DJ boyfriend Chris Martinez – where she sizzled in a brazen, deeply low-cut dress that put her buxom assets on full display, as reported yesterday by the Inquisitr – the British bombshell sent pulses racing on Friday after popping by the BFC Show Space for London Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old model sent temperatures soaring as she flaunted her endless curves in a racy bandage dress that barely contained her ample chest. In a series of photos published by the Daily Mail, the English hottie nearly spills out of the form-fitting number that showcased her flawless hourglass figure in all the splendor of its anatomy.

In one of the snapshots, the busty model is even seen adjusting her curve-hugging dress so as not to reveal too much of her already generously exposed décolletage.

According to the Daily Mail, Demi attended LFW on Friday after managing to score a ticket to the Mark Fast fashion show. Therefore, it was only fitting that she made her entrance to the glamorous event in a stunning knitted midi dress by the acclaimed designer.

The latest photos of the buxom brunette showcased a spectacular – and fairly racy – mustard bandage dress bearing the mark of the luxury knitwear designer. The strapless number, which was designed in a rib knit pattern, displayed Demi’s jaw-dropping figure by clinging to every sinuous curve in sight.

The incredible Mark Fast frock also boasted multiple cut-outs all around its alluring contour, revealing that Demi had gone braless under the mustard-colored attire. At the same time, the eye-popping cutaway dress teased that the model had left her underwear at home.

The saucy cut-outs showed off Demi’s buxom curves and voluptuous hips, making for a very sultry look that surely ranked among the model’s sexiest public appearances. The busty beauty teamed her cutaway bandage dress with an elegant pair of white Tom Ford stilettos, which drew plenty of glances with their golden-tipped heels.

Demi let her outfit speak for itself by forgoing any flashy jewelry. The swimsuit star added a bit of sophistication to her otherwise saucy look by styling her dark tresses into a messy bun – with a few unruly wisps falling around her face and perfectly framing her visage.

As the Daily Mail points out, her soft, feminine hairstyle paired really well with the daring mustard dress, making its unusual color seem a lot more fluid. In addition, the relaxed ‘do ensured that all of the attention remained focused on Demi’s killer curves.

Earlier today, the Instagram sensation took to the popular social media platform to share one of her own photos in which she rocks the show-stopping Mark Fast dress. At the time of writing, the snapshot has only been live for 30 minutes and has already garnered nearly 49,000 likes.