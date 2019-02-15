Kim Kardashian Shows Off Ample Cleavage & Endless Curves In Sultry Instagram Snap

Fresh from her ultra-romantic Valentine’s Day serenade by Kenny G, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her insane physique while wearing a skintight bodysuit and metallic snakeskin pants.

The body-hugging garb put Kardashian’s ample cleavage on full display in the sultry snap. The low-cut number emphasized her buxom chest, and the light, amphibian-inspired color of the top brought out her sun-kissed skin perfectly. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet capped the look off with a pair of snakeskin pumps and a gorgeous, cream-colored purse to match the stunning ensemble.

The reality star wore her dark hair in slinky waves that spilled down her back, and pulled half of her mane up in a trendy high ponytail. She wore dark eyeliner, eyeshadow, and mascara to make her brown eyes stand out — and used her signature contouring to highlight her flawless features. She wore a light brown lip liner and lip gloss to accentuate her plump pout, which she showed off by giving the camera a flirty kiss.

Her 127 million followers went wild for the sexy shot, and the post was liked over 272,000 times in less than an hour of having been posted. Comments from Kardashian’s expansive network of fans came pouring in, with most praising her for her trim body and unique sense of fashion.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Kardashian and her hubby, 41-year old rapper Kanye West, took Valentine’s Day to a whole new level by being serenaded with the romantic music of Kenny G — live and in person. Kanye commissioned the iconic saxophonist to play a private concert for the couple in their living room.

Flanked by a sea of multicolored roses in individual vases, Kenny G played some classic romantic hits, such as “Over the Rainbow,” while Kardashian taped the over-the-top gesture to share with her expansive base of followers. During the proceedings, Kanye stared at his bride with a broad smile — and his eyes pored over Kardashian with love.

The KUWTK starlet also shared some adorable snaps of herself and her husband in a Valentine’s Day tribute. She shared a couple of throwback snaps of the duo looking wildly in love. They shared a passionate poolside kiss in the first shot, and posed for a cute selfie in the second.

The couple, who have three children together already, are expecting their fourth baby via surrogate. Back in January, Kardashian and West announced the happy news to their massive fan base. As Bustle reported, rumors of the newest addition to the Kardashian clan started swirling beforehand, but the KKW Beauty mogul confirmed the happy news on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. They revealed that they were expecting a boy, likely sometime this spring.