Winnie Harlow Rocks A Tiny Bikini, Becoming The First Woman With Vitiligo In The ‘SI Swimsuit Edition’

Winnie, 24, shares behind-the-scenes pics on Instagram from her first Bahamas shoot.

Winnie Harlow is sharing a sneak peek on Instagram behind the scenes of her first Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition photo shoot in the Caribbean, where she will be the first model with vitiligo to grace the pages of the prestigious swimsuit magazine.

The Daily Mail is sharing several photos and videos of Harlow in a barely-there bikini with her vitiligo patches uncovered. Vitiligo is a skin condition which causes random patches of someone’s skin to lose pigment for unknown reasons.

Winnie is this year’s “rookie” model, shooting her pages for the magazine down in the Bahamas. While the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition is usually released in February, it has now moved to May, with recent posts on their SI Instagram page to serve as teases for the 2019 issue.

In her Instagram story, Harlow tagged the Grand Isle Resort in the Bahamas which is the site of her photo shoot. In several of the videos, she is being fitted for her bikini which seems comprised largely of a see-through metallic mesh or very finely gauged chain mail.

The model proudly shows off her amazing body in a bikini, which includes a string top with small triangles and a thong bottom wrapped in the sheer bronze sarong.

Winnie has said that she’s thrilled to make her debut in the swimsuit issue, and though it’s a big honor for her personally, it is also a huge step for inclusivity to show that beauty comes in many shapes, sizes, colors, and ages.

Harlow was a contestant on the show America’s Next Top Model and turned that into a place in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The Canadian model has also shot campaigns for Diesel, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, and Desigual, and walked in shows for designers including Marc Jacobs, Coach, Julien Macdonald, Moschino, and Prabal Gurung.

Sports Illustrated shared the video of the moment when Winnie found out that she would be in the 2019 swimsuit issue. Editor M.J. Day surprised the leggy model, who had no idea she had been selected, and Winnie shed some happy tears, thanking everyone.

“Thank you so much MJ! Thank you everyone at SI! I’m really excited, I can’t wait!”

Recently, Harlow shared that she has never let her vitiligo hold her back in an interview with Sports Illustrated.