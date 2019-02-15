Pink Got So Stressed Out On Thanksgiving That She Slashed Hubby Carey Hart’s Tires

Pink sat down with Ellen Degeneres for a rousing game of “Burning Questions,” and told the talk show host that Thanksgiving got so stressful for her and her family that it lead to a fight between Pink and her husband, Carey Hart. As Page Six reported, Pink went all Carrie Underwood following the spat — and slashed his tires.

The pop star didn’t leave the incident unscathed, however. The heated moment left her with a pretty deep cut, and a little bit of a bruised ego.

“I got clean through the first one. He has a raised F-250 and those tires are thick, thank you very much. And the second one I lost a little steam, and I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife. Got 13 stitches, but here’s the thing, I didn’t need any anesthesia,” Pink shared.

The couple, who celebrated 13 years of marriage last month, have had their fair share of ups and downs. As People revealed, the duo split in 2008 — but after some reconciliation, they got back together a year later. Pink and Hart share two children, Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2. The singer has been very upfront and honest about the struggles the couple face in their marriage, as well as facing their faults when it comes to parenting.

As People shared, Pink opened up about her sometimes tumultuous relationship with Hart, saying that oftentimes she looks at him and thinks he is the most wonderful man on the planet — while at other times, she wonders what she even likes about him in the first place. She mused that they have nothing of note in common, and that she doesn’t care for any of the things that her husband likes.

“Then two weeks later I’m like, ‘Things are going so good, you guys.’ Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me? Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

In spite of all of the drama the two seem to face, Pink is quick to come to Hart’s defense when trolls on social media bash his parenting style. Hart frequently shares updates on the adventures he shares with his kids, including riding dirt bikes without helmets and shooting off rifles.

Pink lashed out at one commenter who took the time to slam her and her husband for what they considered a “lack” of parenting. She called out the former fan, and quipped that they sounded informed on the couple’s parenting style. Pink asked if the fan had watched the duo parent in person, or had kept an eye on the children’s development.

“God bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself. However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f***ing stranger,” Pink said in the clap back.

Fans will be keeping an eye out on the singer and her husband’s social media platforms for the next update on the couple and their adorable kids. And, hopefully, the duo can make it through the next holiday drama-free.