Charlize Theron Declares She Is ‘Single’ Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Charlize Theron has been making the rounds through the rumor mill lately, as headlines have been reporting that she is allegedly dating the newly single Brad Pitt. However, according to the Daily Mail, the actress recently took it upon herself to debunk some speculation about her romantic life.

Charlize made an announcement during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was joined by Seth Rogen to promote their new film Long Shot. The actors got into a discussion with the talk show host about The Bachelor, and touched on the subject of one of the current contestants that claims she has never been kissed — a scenarion which Charlize said that she “cannot compute.”

“I was making out with myself at seven,” the actress declared — revealing that she used to practice kissing on her hand, and with her reflection of the mirror.

Seth and Ellen laughed at the 43-year-old’s memory from her younger years. Charlize then made the declaration of her current relationship status.

“It’s why I’m single,” she blurted out.

While Ellen didn’t delve into the subject of the star’s dating life, it does have many fans questioning her relationship status even more, as she has recently been linked to Brad Pitt.

Rumors about the relationship between the A-listers sparked about a month ago, while a report from Radar Online claimed that the couple began dating around Christmas of last year.

“They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now,” a source revealed, noting that the pair had been “friends for some time” through Sean Penn, who Charlize dated from 2013 to 2015.

The two were spotted together, chatting at the bar of the Chateau Marmont Hotel following separate movie screenings in January.

“They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her,” the source explained. “Brad seemed in a really good place — they both looked really happy.”

Since news broke of their alleged relationship, multiple conflicting reports have come out both confirming and denying the romance. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources told Us Weekly that while the stars have spent time together through the Breitling SA brand, there is nothing romantic between the two of them.

Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron aren't actually dating (besides in our dreams). https://t.co/2FPXUUJ3cp — E! News (@enews) January 22, 2019

Meanwhile, as noted by another report from the Inquisitr, Brad Pitt’s ex-bodyguard Kris Herzog not only confirmed the relationship, but claimed it had been going on for much longer — approximately four months.

“I’ve seen them once myself together,” Herzog said in an interview a few weeks ago, according to Radar Online.“They’re definitely dating but they’re keeping it secret until they work out whether it’s going to be long-term.”