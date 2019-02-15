‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: Erika Jayne Slams Lisa Vanderpump For Setting Up Dorit Kemsley

Erika Jayne is getting blunt.

Erika Jayne believes Lisa Vanderpump set up Dorit Kemsley for failure during production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

During an interview on E! News‘ The Daily Pop, the 47-year-old reality star and singer was asked who win in the battle between Vanderpump and Kyle Richards and took aim at Vanderpump’s shady behavior.

“I don’t think there will be [one]. I think they will have to cut the baby in half,” she replied of Vanderpump and Richards’ feud, according to a February 15 report from Reality Tea.

According to Jayne, she truly believes that Vanderpump went into Season 9 with a plot against Kemsley, which fans began to see play out during Tuesday night’s premiere episode. During the show, Vanderpump was seen assuring Kemsley on a number of occasions, bizarrely, that she wasn’t upset with her and her husband after learning they had chosen to find another home for a dog they adopted from her animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs.

In response to Vanderpump’s comments, Kemsley’s husband, PK, said he found it odd that Vanderpump felt the need to assure him of that when the reason behind their decision to give the dog away was for the safety of their family. As fans may have heard, Kemsley’s former dog bit PK in the face and also acted aggressively towards their two young children.

“It feels that way,” Jayne said of a set-up at the hands of Vanderpump. “I can’t give too much away, but it definitely feels that way. And you’ll see it come out in the episodes.”

Jayne went on to say that the issue between Vanderpump and Kemsley won’t be something that is resolved quickly. Instead, the storyline will continue to unfold throughout the show’s ninth season and has “many layers.”

As for her own relationship with Vanderpump, Jayne confirmed she and the restauranteur are no longer speaking but didn’t say what the reason for their estrangement was.

As fans prepare to get to the bottom of the drama currently happening on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump has continued to avoid her co-stars at all costs. In fact, while she attended Tuesday night’s premiere of season nine in Los Angeles, she left the event just as her co-stars arrived after participating in several red carpet interviews.

For more of Jayne, Vanderpump, Kemsley, and their co-stars, don’t miss The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.