Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Her Life In New Docuseries: ‘This Is Crazy’

Although she is now Mrs. Bieber, there is so much more to Hailey Baldwin than being married to hit pop singer Justin Bieber and being from a famous family. Hailey is a successful model, but in the new docuseries Now With Natalie, Hailey sat down and was open about her professional life as well as her spiritual life.
In a preview from Hollywood Life, Hailey talks about her life and admits that when she thinks about the life she lives, she thinks its “crazy.”
“I’m still just, like, this is crazy. I can’t believe this is, like, my life, and this is happening.”
There is no doubt that Hailey has an amazing life, one that people likely compare their lives to. However, the model admits that the biggest struggle she has had to deal with is comparing herself to others. When looking at celebrities, people don’t often think about the struggles that they go through or the feelings that they have. However, even though their lives may seem perfect, they deal with their own issues.
Hailey talked about the fact that there are a lot of others doing what she is doing and explained that “people don’t care” who you are because there will always be another “up-and-coming person.”
“There’s always going to be somebody that’s prettier and cooler, and there’s going to be next one coming up every week, basically… I think the biggest thing I’ve struggled with is that I compare myself to people a lot,” she explained.
View this post on Instagram
stepping into 2019 I want to be more open, I want to be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable. I’m a 22 years old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle… I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry. I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough. Every single day is a confidence battle for me. I’m not writing this for a pity party or for sympathy but just to simply say, I’m a human.. I’m a young woman, I’m learning who I am and, it’s REALLY FREAKING HARD. It’s hard finding who you are, but what’s even harder is being picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that. There are days that I’m simply broken because of it. It would be incredible if other young girls and women could find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than. We ALL have flaws, and that will never change. What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!! So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.
This isn’t the first time that Hailey Baldwin has been open about her struggles, though. Shortly after New Year’s Day, Hailey took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and talk about her struggles with insecurities and anxiety. In the post, she admitted to scrolling through social media, all while comparing herself to others. She even admitted she struggles to be confident “in who she is” and feels like she isn’t “good enough.”
In the docuseries, Hailey talks about her career and how a big part of her job is “vanity,” but she believes in modesty. Hailey opened up about how she handles the aspects of her job with her spiritual life. She explained that going to church and worshipping Jesus are both a “real lifestyle” for her.
Her husband Justin Bieber has also been open with his spiritual life. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Justin opened up to Vogue magazine and admitted that he and Hailey had not been intimate together prior to their September 2018 wedding due to his spiritual beliefs. He admitted that he believed God had “blessed” him with Hailey.
The couple shocked fans when they married last year after only months of dating. However, the couple had actually dated on and off for years and known each other well before finding their way back to each other.
The Now With Natalie docuseries will premiere on March 3 on the Hillsong Channel. It is a six-part docuseries and aside from the interview with Hailey Baldwin, the show will also focus on other notable people, including singer Kelly Rowland and basketball player Tyson Chandler.