Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Her Life In New Docuseries: ‘This Is Crazy’

She will open up about her life and career in a new docuseries.

Although she is now Mrs. Bieber, there is so much more to Hailey Baldwin than being married to hit pop singer Justin Bieber and being from a famous family. Hailey is a successful model, but in the new docuseries Now With Natalie, Hailey sat down and was open about her professional life as well as her spiritual life.

In a preview from Hollywood Life, Hailey talks about her life and admits that when she thinks about the life she lives, she thinks its “crazy.”

“I’m still just, like, this is crazy. I can’t believe this is, like, my life, and this is happening.”

There is no doubt that Hailey has an amazing life, one that people likely compare their lives to. However, the model admits that the biggest struggle she has had to deal with is comparing herself to others. When looking at celebrities, people don’t often think about the struggles that they go through or the feelings that they have. However, even though their lives may seem perfect, they deal with their own issues.

Hailey talked about the fact that there are a lot of others doing what she is doing and explained that “people don’t care” who you are because there will always be another “up-and-coming person.”

“There’s always going to be somebody that’s prettier and cooler, and there’s going to be next one coming up every week, basically… I think the biggest thing I’ve struggled with is that I compare myself to people a lot,” she explained.

This isn’t the first time that Hailey Baldwin has been open about her struggles, though. Shortly after New Year’s Day, Hailey took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and talk about her struggles with insecurities and anxiety. In the post, she admitted to scrolling through social media, all while comparing herself to others. She even admitted she struggles to be confident “in who she is” and feels like she isn’t “good enough.”

In the docuseries, Hailey talks about her career and how a big part of her job is “vanity,” but she believes in modesty. Hailey opened up about how she handles the aspects of her job with her spiritual life. She explained that going to church and worshipping Jesus are both a “real lifestyle” for her.

Her husband Justin Bieber has also been open with his spiritual life. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Justin opened up to Vogue magazine and admitted that he and Hailey had not been intimate together prior to their September 2018 wedding due to his spiritual beliefs. He admitted that he believed God had “blessed” him with Hailey.

The couple shocked fans when they married last year after only months of dating. However, the couple had actually dated on and off for years and known each other well before finding their way back to each other.

The Now With Natalie docuseries will premiere on March 3 on the Hillsong Channel. It is a six-part docuseries and aside from the interview with Hailey Baldwin, the show will also focus on other notable people, including singer Kelly Rowland and basketball player Tyson Chandler.