Kyle Richards Hoped To Reconcile With Lisa Vanderpump At The ‘RHOBH’ Premiere Party

Kyle Richards went into Tuesday night’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere party in Los Angeles with intentions to settle her differences with co-star Lisa Vanderpump. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned.

“I was looking forward to speaking to her tonight actually,” Richards told Life & Style magazine during the event, according to a report shared on February 14.

While many believed Vanderpump would be a now-show on Tuesday night, namely Lisa Rinna, who called her out in advance and demanded she attend because it is “her job,” Vanderpump did attend the event with husband Ken Todd. That said, she arrived to the party before her co-stars and reportedly left the event just as they began to arrive.

According to Richards, she thought Tuesday night’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere party would be the perfect opportunity to sit down and discuss her friendship with Vanderpump. As she explained, she felt a celebratory event could bring them back together.

“I thought it would be a good time to make amends. I saw Ken [Todd] over here, and thought OK, I’ll do the carpet and then go and say hello but she’d already left,” Richards shared.

Although Richards would love to make amends with her co-star, she told Life & Style magazine that she’s reached out to Vanderpump a number of times and doesn’t know how many more times she should have to try.

Also during her chat with Life & Style magazine, Richards addressed the on-screen fight between herself and Vanderpump’s husband, Todd, which was previewed during Tuesday night’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During the sneak peek, Todd was seen getting quite close to Richards as he pointed at her and eventually threw her out his and Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills home. Prior to the clip, Richards had traveled to the residence in hopes of getting to the bottom of the story leaking claims targeting her co-star.

“Her reaction was very extreme. It was totally surprising and hurtful because I care about both of them,” Richards said. “She may think I must not care about her because of what I said, but just because you have an opinion doesn’t mean you don’t care about that person, but that’s hard for her to understand.”

To see more of Richards, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.