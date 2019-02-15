‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Lola Fights For Her Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, February 18, show that Lola is in extreme danger. Meanwhile, Phyllis thinks about Phyllis and tries to protect herself, and Brittany returns to Genoa City.

After Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) got arrested following the best ever Valentine’s Day, she makes a move to protect herself, according to She Knows Soaps. Sharon (Sharon Case) finally caved and gave Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) all the details about the night J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) died. Rey knew there were some holes in Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) confession, and now Sharon has filled them in for him.

Now, Nikki, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon, and Phyllis are under arrest — and there is no way Phyllis will allow herself to go down for this, so she’s playing for herself, alliance be damned. Nick (Joshua Morrow) may not appreciate learning that his girlfriend is out for herself — and only herself — especially with his mom, sister, and ex-wife’s freedom also on the line. Phyllis’ self-preservation may end up being the thing that completely shatters Nick and Phyllis’ somewhat fragile relationship for good this time around.

In that vein, Brittany (Lauren Woodland) returns to Genoa City, presumably to provide legal services for one or more of the women involved in J.T.’s murder.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) finds Lola (Sasha Calle) in a dangerous situation, the Inquisitr reported. In an instance that turns out to be a case of mistaken identity, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) shoved her sister-in-law, Lola, thinking she was Abby (Melissa Ordway). Lola hits her head, and falls into the pool at the Abbott mansion — and Mia leaves her there. When Kyle finds her, Lola is in critical condition — and Arturo (Jason Canela) points the finger at Kyle, since he knows Lola and Kyle have been arguing a lot recently.

What happened is Abby loaned Lola her coat, and in a drunken rage, Mia assumed Lola was Abby. Mia shoved her after their hair-pulling catfight earlier in the evening. Now, Lola’s life is on the line, and Kyle stands accused as the one who hurt her. This could cause a world of pain in the coming weeks for everyone involved.

Mia’s actions also appear to prove that Abby’s life may be in danger from her sister-in-law to be. Rey’s wife is off her rocker, and Abby is the target of her anger. This time, Lola got in the way — but next time, it could be Abby who ends up on the receiving end of Mia’s evil deeds.