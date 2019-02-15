Joe Jonas Surprised Fiancee Sophie Turner With A Birthday Party For Valentine’s Day

Sophie Turner received a Valentine’s Day gift and a birthday celebration all wrapped into one on Thursday. Although her birthday is still a few days away, coming up on February 21, Turner’s fiance, Joe Jonas, surprised his favorite girl with a party filled with friends and red balloons in the shape of a heart. The DNCE singer shared a few images from the celebration on social media, according to Entertainment Tonight.

One photo in a collection on Jonas’ Instagram showed the singer, wearing a geometric T-shirt and black pants, hugging Turner closely in front of dark red, light red, pink, and cream-colored round balloons pulled together in the shape of a giant ombré heart. Turner, who will be turning 23, wore a long black dress with round cut-outs at the waist and on the straps. Another photo with the same backdrop showed Turner leaning into Jonas for a passionate kiss.

Other photos showed the Game of Thrones actress walking into the surprise party with a big smile, dancing with friends dressed in their own red balloons in front of a “happy birthday” balloon, and taking a celebratory shot with party-goers.

“My Valentine gets a surprise birthday party because she’s the f***ing best,” Jonas captioned the photo with a heart-eyes emoji.

Meanwhile, Turner wrote her own Valentine’s Day tribute post on Instagram. The actress shared a photo of herself and Jonas standing in front of a big tree and a bench on a beautiful fall day. She smiled lovingly at Jonas as he looked at the camera.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love. You make me the happiest,” Turner wrote in the caption.

The couple became engaged in October 2017 after dating for about eleven months, both confirming the news on social media with “I said yes” and “she said yes” posts.

They have been mostly quiet about their wedding plans, focusing their attention instead on Jonas’ brother Nick and his extravagant nuptials with actress Priyanka Chopra, according to Marie Claire. However, a friend of Jonas and Turner accidentally leaked their planned wedding date in a video of the Save the Date message, and it looks like the two are set to be married in France this summer.

“It’s lovely to be engaged,” Turner told People in April 2018, adding that she still sometimes can’t believe it’s true. “I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person.”