Leah Remini Alleges Scientology Members Use ‘Fair Game Policy’ To Protest A&E Show

Leah Remini is fighting back on Twitter against members of the Church of Scientology who are allegedly using “fair game” tactics against both A&E Network and its series Scientology and the Aftermath, which is hosted by Remini and Mike Rinder, both former members of the religious organization.

On Twitter, Remini clapped back against the organization after a tweet was posted where religious leaders in Harlem, New York, reportedly protested outside of A&E network’s New York offices to stop production of the show and to end what they allege is “hate broadcasting.”

Harlem World Magazine alleges ministers across the board banded together in protest of the series and asked for the channel to “cease broadcasting anti-religious programming.” The site claims that the show has caused threats and acts of violence.

The protest, claims HWM, was to show that all faiths “were family and united.”

“Shame on you A&E for spreading hate when love is what conquers all. We ask you to meet with us. If we do not hear from you, we will be forced to demand an international boycott of A&E and Disney through the power and reach of our combined faiths.”

What a cult does to try and silence those who are brave enough to speak-who were raped, molested, physically abused, forced to abort children, had their families torn apart… This is Scientology Fair Game policy at work. #ThisIsScientology #StopScientologyFairGame pic.twitter.com/zsywo9WK28 — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) February 14, 2019

STAND (Scientologists Taking Action Against Discrimination), which retweeted the article, allegedly believes in protecting those who practice the religion from “intolerance and prejudice” and to “dispel rumors and lies about the church, its parishioners, church leadership and its founder.”

Thank you for this. We hope @TheJusticeDept will take a look on behalf of those speaking out and what’s happening to them #ScientologyFairGamePolicy #ScientologysOfficeOfSpecialAffairs #OSA #StandLeagueFrauds https://t.co/jNWzlVutbD — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) February 15, 2019

STAND recently published an article which alleges that Remini’s show continues to incite hate crimes against the Church of Scientology. They alleged that since Scientology and the Aftermath began airing, there have been more than 600 threats of violence against religious organizations.

Their claim comes directly from the website of the Church of Scientology who also claims that the series, which serves to dig deeper into allegations of religious impropriety by the organization, is behind these alleged issues.

Within the church’s official statement is a direct link to another website that attempts to smear Remini and Rinder’s work on the series called Leah Remini Aftermath. On that site, they allege that Remini promotes “hate speech, threats, and violence.”

These tactics correlate directly to Remini and Rinder’s claim that the Church of Scientology uses a concept called Fair Game when it comes to attacking those whom they feel are a threat.

Fair Game, claims Tony Ortega who runs the website The Underground Bunker, comes from a missive reportedly penned by church founder L. Ron Hubbard in 1967 that Scientology’s enemies may be “deprived of property or injured by any means by any Scientologist without any discipline of the Scientologist. May be tricked, sued or lied to or destroyed.”

The Daily Beast recently reported that A&E seemingly shelved an episode that would have tackled sexual abuse claims against former That 70s Show star Danny Masterson by featuring several of his accusers. The Daily Beast alleges that the church planned to orchestrate a campaign against the network if it pushed forward with airing the episode.

The show was originally set to air on February 18. A representative from A&E allegedly said in a statement to The Daily Beast, “the episode was actually never on the schedule for February 18. That was incorrect info that was circulating but we never announced that date. We don’t have an air date for the episode yet but I will definitely let you know as soon as we do.”

Scientology and the Aftermath airs on A&E.