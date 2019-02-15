Gigi Hadid Lives Little To The Imagination In Plunging Dress During Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid is one of the most sought-after models of her generation, and she’s been walking all the major catwalks during New York Fashion Week.

On Thursday night, the model took to the runway during the Marc Jacobs show in an exquisite black gown, and she made sure that all eyes were on her while she strut her stuff down the catwalk. Gigi rocked a figure-hugging dress that showcased her slim figure and put her busty assets on full display with his plunging neckline. The black number also had long sleeves that opened in width at the end, and she paired it with matching knee-high black boots and a small leopard-print handbag. The 23-year-old had her hair up in a tousled bun and wore a striking black headpiece with feathers, while her makeup was kept very simple so that the outfit could fully shine.

As a longtime Marc Jacobs collaborator, Gigi had only praise for the designer and the incredible fashion show that his team put together, saying “Photos and videos can’t do justice to what being in this space felt like.”

“@themarcjacobs it will never stop being an honor to get to see you and your team work and to be a small part of your creations. Thank you for your kind heart and endless inspiration,” she added.

And while her schedule has been incredibly hectic the past few days, Gigi also made a special appearance on Jimmy Fallon to celebrate the talk show host’s fifth year at the helm of the popular Tonight Show. As reported by the Daily Mail, she rocked a sleeveless black jumpsuit for her TV appearance, which she paired with some lime-green heels that really added a pop of color to the whole ensemble.

And to carry on with their tradition, Jimmy and Gigi enjoying hamburgers together, which they have been doing every time the model comes on a show for a few years now. Because they share a love for the meaty fast food item, the supermodel and the comedian have decided to try some of the best burgers in New York City every time they hang out together on air. They did it back in 2016 and 2017, and most recently, last October, when Gigi was on the show to talk about her FAO Schwarz toy uniform project.

Other recent projects for the daughter of Yolanda and Mohammed Hadid include a Vogue photo shoot, a short film for Prada, and being on the cover of Elle magazine.