Beyonce Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Red Latex Minidress

Queen Bey makes a regal appearance every time she leaves her house. The R&B diva turns heads wherever she goes, and last night was no exception.

On Valentine’s Day, Beyonce enjoyed a romantic night out with her husband, Jay Z. The two stepped out for a fabulous dinner in Miami and made quite a lasting impression – as it has become customary whenever Bey and her music mogul beau are seen together during one of their glamorous escapades.

The two stars were photographed as they made their way into the Miami restaurant, and the pictures are absolutely sizzling. As expected, Beyonce took the spotlight in every shot, showing once again that she has what it takes to command the attention of millions of adoring fans all around the globe.

The 37-year-old singer poured her jaw-dropping figure into a dangerously short latex dress, flaunting her famous curves with the grace of a goddess. In keeping with the Valentine’s Day theme, Beyonce donned a flashy minidress in a bright red color, which she accessorized with a glitzy, red evening bag.

The tiny, form-fitting dress hugged her hourglass figure in all the right places, putting her curvy derriere on full display. At the same time, the skimpy – albeit long-sleeved – number showed off her long and incredibly toned pins, which were oiled down to a perfect glisten.

The “Drunk In Love” songstress added height to her frame with a pair of gorgeous sparkling heels. In a couple of photos published by the Daily Mail, the star is also seen rocking her long, caramel brown tresses in unruly curls that flowed freely down her back.

Meanwhile, Jay Z graciously let his wife take center stage, going for a more casual look. In the snapshots, the “Apesh**” rapper was sporting a smart black jacket, which he teamed with matching trousers and an interesting-looking black T-shirt with a white, geometric print.

Beyonce and Jay Z have been married for more than a decade, after tying the knot on April 4, 2008. The two share three children together, a 7-year-old daughter famously named Blue Ivy and 1-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

If last night’s photos are any indication, it looks like the couple has managed to keep the flame going and continues to enjoy romantic date nights and passion-filled escapades.

Before heading out to the restaurant for their Valentine’s Day dinner, Beyonce and Jay Z popped by the UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills to attend the opening of the Dreamweavers art exhibition. At the event, Bey flaunted her killer curves in yet another amazing outfit, putting her ample cleavage on display in a dazzling geometric print suit with a deeply plunging neckline.

Later that day, the star took to her Instagram page to showcase the outfit in a very revealing collection of photos.