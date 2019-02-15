Justin Timberlake Says That Valentine’s Day Is ‘All Day, Every Day’ With Wife Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake doesn’t need a day to celebrate his love to wife Jessica Biel.

Like countless other celebrities, Timberlake took to his Instagram account on the day of love to wish his wife a Happy Valentine’s Day. The singer posted a photo of him and his counterpart looking totally in love. In the image, Biel wears an orange patterned coat with fur detail around the neck along with a grey beanie. She wears her long, dark locks down and straight and leans back with a smile on her face.

Just behind Biel stands Timberlake, who is sporting a camouflage long-sleeved shirt and a black beanie. He wraps his arms around his wife and plants a big kiss on her cheek. In the caption of the photo, Timberlake says that Valentine’s Day is “all day, every day,” since he found his wife.

It comes as no shock that the sweet photo and caption has earned Timberlake a lot of attention from his 53 million-plus followers with over 1.4 million likes in addition to 6,200 comments. Most fans chimed in to wish the couple a Happy Valentine’s Day while countless others couldn’t help but gush over what a sweet couple the two make.

“This is too much for my heart to handle,” one follower commented.

“One of my favorite couples,” another commented.

“So so so so beautiful and genuine. Yah can’t make this stuff up.”

While Jessica and Justin certainly seem to keep their relationship sizzling hot, Jessica recently admitted in an interview that she wishes she wouldn’t have grown up dressing the way that she did. As the Inquisitr shared, the 36-year-old opened up about some of the style choices that she made when she was in her 20s.

As most people know, Biel first got her start on 7th Heaven and gained a ton of fans after appearing on the hit show. But since she was in her 20s when her career was red hot, she often made style choices based on sexiness and wishes that she hadn’t.

“I wish I would’ve explored some different shapes, and not gone so sexy all the time. I think if you look at some of my earlier choices, maybe it didn’t need to always be about the body,” Biel told InStyle. “I know it’s a vibe that you feel when you’re young, but still that’s what I would’ve done a little differently.”

Prior to dressing in sexy apparel, Biel shared that she was a huge tomboy and would mostly wear athletic clothes until she was in her 20s. But one thing is for certain — no matter what Biel wears, she looks like a million bucks.