Jennifer Lopez Poses In Bed With A-Rod For Valentine’s Day Photo

JLo invited fans into the bedroom for her latest snap with boyfriend A-Rod.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez invited fans into the bedroom for an intimate Valentine’s Day photo this February 14. As reported by the Daily Mail, the couple, who’ve been dating for two years, revealed how they spent the most romantic day of the year on Instagram as Jennifer shared a sweet photo that showed her enjoying a day in bed with the former baseball star.

The snap had the twosome posing under the covers together as they enjoyed what appeared to be a romantic breakfast in bed. Lopez was rocking a low-cut grey top as she smiled for the camera while shooting a selfie with A-Rod who was in bed with a navy t-shirt on.

The athlete shot a coy smile to the camera as he put his arm up over his head while relaxing in bed with the singer and actress.

In the caption of the loved-up social media upload, Jennifer teased that she and her man didn’t seem to have many big plans for the holiday and instead wanted to treat themselves to a day in bed together. She wrote, “We’ll be here” in the caption whilst also sharing some of her and Rodriguez’s Valentine’s love with her very impressive 86.3 million Instagram followers.

But it wasn’t just Alex who was the object of the star’s affections.

Lopez also spread Valentine’s love with her and Rodriguez’s kids with her Instagram post. In addition to her bedroom photo, she also posted a cute family picture of the children sharing a big group hug.

Jennifer shares 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with former husband Marc Anthony. Alex has two daughters, 14-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Also as part of her Valentine’s upload, the star treated fans to a sultry photo of herself and her boyfriend posing together on what appeared to be a luxury yacht during a vacation.

As for A-Rod, he shared a post of his own to celebrate the romantic holiday with the Second Act actress.

Proving that he and JLo probably did head outside instead of spending all day in bed, the star posted a short video to Instagram his girlfriend filmed that showed them taking a drive with the top down and singing loudly together.

The clip featured the couple driving around town with Alex’s daughter Natasha and another male in the back as they did a little carpool karaoke singing out loud to the iconic Dirty Dancing anthem “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”

He captioned the video with the hashtag #happyvalentinesday.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis

Daily Mail also reported that Jennifer shared a snap to social media with her arms wrapped around Alex’s middle as they watched the sunset together at the beach. The loved-up couple’s adorable Valentine’s Day activities came just one day after the Inquisitr reported that Lopez revealed the romantic thing Rodriguez did for her for their very first holiday together as a couple two years ago.

Lopez opened up about how her boyfriend surprised her while she was out in Las Vegas for her residency shows, but admitted that she actually didn’t immediately know the gifts were from Rodriguez as they’d only been dating for a few weeks.