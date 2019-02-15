‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Sizzles In Dangerously Short Red Dress On Instagram

Most people choose a red garment to wear on Valentine’s Day, and that’s exactly what Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders did. The social media sensation turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post in which she rocked a sexy ensemble on theme with the holiday of love that was sure to get hearts racing.

Jasmine’s latest steamy snaps shared on Thursday, February 14, captured the model striking up a bunch of poses at an event in the Big Apple, likely an after-party for one of the many shows she attended during New York Fashion Week. The bikini model — frequently referred to as “Golden Barbie” on social media — certainly did not disappoint in a stunning red sweater dress that did her nothing but favors, hugging all her curves and highlighting her hourglass figure. The dangerously short garment barely reached Jasmine mid-thigh to show off her toned, tan legs and featured a zipper down the middle that spanned the entire length of the dress. The eye-popping piece also appeared to have a plunging neckline, though it was covered by a velvet crop top that buckled at the waist to accentuate her trim midsection.

One of the photos shared in the post was a full-length shot, revealing Jasmine’s footwear choice for the night — a pair of camel brown gladiator sandals that laced up to her midcalf. The blue-eyed beauty wore her signature platinum locks in a sleek ponytail, a style that is quite different from the messy curls she frequently sports, and rocked a stunning makeup look featuring a shimmering eyeshadow and nude glossy lip.

Fans of the 27-year-old stunner went wild for her jaw-dropping new photos, which at the time of the writing had accrued nearly 24,000 likes from her whopping 3.3 million fans after only 13 hours of being uploaded to social media. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to show their love for Golden Barbie, calling her “gorgeous” and “beautiful.” One of Jasmine’s fans even called her a “real life Barbie and Queen.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model frequently flaunts her amazing figure not only in stunning outfits like the one from her most recent shoot, but also in a number of sexy, skimpy swimsuits for the bikini-clad issue of the magazine, which she will be featured in as a member of the 2019 Rookie class for the edition that hits shelves later this year in May.

“For decades SI has showcased strong and confident women whose beauty radiates from the inside and out,” Jasmine told E! News in November after finding out she would be modeling for the magazine. “It’s such a blessing to work so hard and be a part of their amazing family.”