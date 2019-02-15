‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Shows Off ‘Perfect Man’ Following Divorce From Husband Larry

The Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo and her husband, Larry, finalized their divorce back in December. In a Valentine’s Day snap posted by the reality star on Instagram, it seems Caputo has found the perfect man — in a bar of chocolate.

Caputo sat at a lush table while joining her daughter, Victoria, for a night out on the town to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The renowned medium tilted her head and smiled sweetly as she proudly showed off a bar of delicious looking chocolate in the shape of an athletic-looking gentleman, dubbed “The Perfect Man.”

For the shot, Caputo wore a sky blue, cozy looking sweater and wore her blonde locks in her signature, highly-teased poof. She wore a smokey shadow and a heavy flick of mascara to make her eyes pop and soft pink lip gloss to accentuate her pretty smile. For accessories, the reality star chose simple diamond studs and rocked her trademark long, acrylic nails in a matte nude color.

After filing for divorce back in July, the Caputos came to an agreement and finalized their divorce just before Christmas. The medium told Us Weekly that though they shared 28 wonderful years together, they would attempt to stay friends and remain a united front for their two children, Larry Jr. and Victoria.

A source told Us that Caputo was doing just fine following the separation and that the duo had a lengthy conversation about the future of their relationship — coming to the conclusion that the marriage was no longer working for either of them.

“Theresa is much happier separated from her husband, Larry. There was no big event leading up to their split, but an honest conversation that it wasn’t working any longer and it was time to move on,” the source revealed. The insider also said that Caputo had no plans to bring a new man into her life any time soon.

Theresa and Larry tied the knot when she was in her early 20s, and the insider further revealed that she hasn’t really experienced life outside of her marriage. Caputo has been taking the time to focus on herself following the split and when the right person comes along, she wouldn’t be “opposed” to giving love another shot.

“Theresa is now living life and exploring solo … she’s figuring herself [out] and it’s a whole world of adventure.”

Back in June, Larry told TMZ that he had someone special in his life already, but wouldn’t comment further, saying he would “leave it at that for now.”

Caputo also shared an uplifting message on Instagram yesterday, urging her 791,000 followers to “spread the love” and to use that love as motivation and inspiration.

“The more love you give, the more you get back. Love outside the box,” she concluded in the heart-covered post.