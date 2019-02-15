Meghan Markle’s Famous Friends Have Helped The Duchess Handle Critics

There is no doubt in believing that you can always rely on good friends when no one else is there for you. And it equally applies to everyone, even if you are royalty. This is exactly what’s happening with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who has been under constant scrutiny and the spotlight ever since she got engaged to Prince Harry.

First, media outlets became obsessed with Meghan’s relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, and her estranged sister, Samantha. Later, she was unduly criticized for her alleged feud with her royal sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

And it wasn’t only the press that has been scrutinizing Meghan’s life but her own family members had been quite harsh with her by constantly speaking negatively about the duchess, Prince Harry, and the royal family.

The 37-year-old duchess, who is seven months pregnant with the couple’s first child, must have been undergoing a lot of stress because of the press’s endless drama surrounding her life. And even though Meghan has so far decided to stay silent despite the endless criticism and the parade of rumors against her, her close friends have realized that enough is enough.

Therefore, a few of them have recently spoken up in Meghan’s favor and addressed “the global bullying” that the duchess has been enduring for so long.

According to E! News, five of Meghan’s close friends spoke to People for their cover story where they talked about her struggles. The friends requested anonymity so as not to violate the privacy of their relationship. They also addressed her complicated relationship with her father, who recently shared Meghan’s letter addressed to him with the Daily Mail – ignoring his daughter’s request to refrain from speaking to the press.

Although the five anonymous friends are not known, according to E! News, some of her close friends previously spoke in Meghan’s favor, too, including George Clooney and Priyanka Chopra.

George Clooney Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Shedding light on the matter, actor George Clooney – who is a close friend of the royal couple – spoke out while promoting his show Catch-22 about the way media outlets are treating Meghan Markle and referred to Princess Diana who was also chased by the press, per Who.

“She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and its history repeating itself.”

Per E! News, Clooney added that he knows that Meghan is undergoing a frustrating situation, and he thinks it’s irresponsible and surprising.

Similarly, actress Priyanka Chopra – who has been friends with the duchess since 2015 – has rallied behind her on various occasions.

According to the piece, when Meghan was named as one of Time’s Most Influential People of 2018, Chopra wrote an open letter to her friend to praise her for her kindness, compassion, and empathy.

Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra Chris Jackson / Getty Images

“Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to,” Priyanka wrote. “People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people.”

Per the piece, other close friends who came to support Markle on various occasions include tennis star Serena Williams, actress Janina Gavankar, Abigail Spencer, and her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams.