Here’s How Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Found Love

Orlando Bloom gave Katy Perry the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift on Thursday – a proposal! After several years of on-and-off dating weaved between relationships with other people, the happy couple is officially engaged. So, how did their story begin? Although Bloom and Perry only first began dating in 2016, their friendship can be traced back to 2013.

The “Roar” singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor were first spotted interacting at Coach’s Third Annual Evening of Cocktails and Shopping to benefit the Children’s Defense Fund, according to Bustle. Photos from the evening show Bloom and Perry chatting it up alongside Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ J.J. Abrams, who hosted the event. At that time, Bloom was in the midst of his marriage with model Miranda Kerr and Perry had just split from husband Russell Brand two years prior.

Three years later, the couple met again at the 2016 Golden Globes in January, and the rumors began to fly. Bloom and Perry seemed especially flirty as they danced together at the Weinstein Company/Netflix Golden Globes after-party.

“Katy literally dropped to the floor and was waving her booty around, beckoning Orlando,” a source said at the time, which Us Weekly reported.

Perry and Bloom were seen together over the course of the next several weeks, but their relationship was not yet confirmed. They were even photographed together at a performance in Los Angeles of The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey with friends, but the two seemed to be strategically standing far from each other.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Announce They're Engaged With a Ring Shot https://t.co/iIRnfNgz49 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) February 15, 2019

The relationship was all but verbally confirmed one month later when they were seen occasionally kissing at an Adele concert, and then reportedly on holiday in Hawaii. Again, they were spotted in photos, but this time they acted like a couple, holding hands and smooching.

The couple, known as Perrybloom by some fans, continued dating for a little over a year. In March 2017, representatives confirmed that they had broken up, stating that Bloom and Perry were “taking respectful, loving space” at the time, according to Cosmopolitan.

In the months following, Perry was rumored to be writing songs about her ex, fellow musician John Mayer, whom she dated off-and-on from 2012 to 2014. She never confirmed, but Mayer did admit to writing a song about her at the time.

Perry and Bloom couldn’t keep up their split for too long. Starting in August 2017, they were spotted a few more times together before officially confirming in February 2018 that they were back together. A source said that Perry really wanted to make it work this time.

“She tried, but she couldn’t cut him off. She cares too much about him,” they said.

Like clockwork, after almost exactly another year of dating, the two confirmed on Thursday that they are set to be married. Perry shared a photo of her and Bloom standing in front of several red heart balloons, and she donned a unique engagement ring on her finger.

Congratulations to the happy couple!