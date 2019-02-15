Carrie Underwood Is Putting Music Aside To Focus On Acting

Inspired by Lady Gaga's debut into the acting world, Carrie Underwood is looking into starting a new venture.

It’s been a life-changing past year for country music singer Carrie Underwood. She and her husband, Mike Fisher, recently welcomed their second son together, Jacob Bryan Fisher, in January. They also have a 3-year-old son named Isaiah, who was born in 2015. Jacob was a miracle baby for the couple, who struggled with multiple miscarriages and were unsure whether they would be able to have a second child.

Now a mother of two, Underwood has been staying mostly out of the public eye to focus on her family. She will have a few more months at home before embarking on her Cry Pretty 360 tour later this year. The singer also has big plans for the future and is also considering getting back into acting, according to Radar Online.

Music has always been Underwood’s passion and what she is most known for. However, she isn’t afraid to try out other avenues. The singer was inspired by Lady Gaga’s busy past year as she made her debut in the world of acting. Gaga recently starred in the highly acclaimed film A Star is Born alongside Bradley Cooper. The movie follows a struggling artist’s journey to fame as she is supported by a love interest, played by Cooper. The film won several awards, including a BAFTA award for best music, according to Today.

Gaga’s success through the film proved that musical artists don’t have to be afraid to step away from what originally brought about their fame and explore other passions in life. Her bravery in trying something new and excelling in it is inspiring artists everywhere. Underwood is now hoping to rip a page out of Gaga’s book and switch things up. A source close to Underwood divulged the star’s plans for the future.

“Carrie is focusing on her next move and inspired by Lady Gaga’s big year. Now, after considering retiring from music for a while, she wants to conquer acting and put music aside for a bit and get her Star Is Born role — and an Oscar.”

Underwood isn’t a novice to the acting world and got a taste of the spotlight in 2011 when she made an appearance in the film Soul Surfer, starring AnnaSophia Robb. The film was inspired by the true story of teenage surfer Bethany Hamilton, who lost an arm during a shark attack and was forced to adjust to a new life. Underwood enjoyed this change from her usual work and hopes to take on a starring role in the near future.