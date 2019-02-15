Rocky Barnes Wows Her Fans By Posting An Eye-Popping Topless Snap On Instagram

Rachel Barnes — better known as Rocky — recently took to her Instagram account and left her 1.6 million fans totally hot under the collar by sharing a risque picture of herself wherein she wore nothing but a pair of blue denim jeans. In the snap, the 32-year-old model was featured lying on her belly atop her blue denim jacket to expose her bare back as well as some sideboob.

The model wore little to no makeup, wore her golden-brown tresses down, and flashed a beautiful smile at the camera to melt many hearts. Within a matter of hours, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture in question amassed close to 6,000 likes and close to a hundred comments wherein commentators showered the hot model with various compliments.

One follower said that Rocky is better looking than many other top models and her body is gorgeous, while another fan — totally ignoring that Rocky is married – wrote that he is in love with Barnes and would like to date her.

Per the caption, the photo was captured for clothing brand Paige’s Love and Denim series which featured Rocky and her new husband, Matt Cooper. Paige not only posted sultry photos of the two lovebirds on their official Instagram page but also published the couple’s interview on their website through which they provided a glimpse of their married life.

In the interview, the couple was asked about each other’s sense of style, their favorite outfits for each other, their go-to date night outfits, and who takes longer to get dressed up, amid other questions.

Rocky, who rose to fame after appearing in Justin Bieber’s famous music video “Boyfriend,” tied the knot with her beau Matt Cooper in September 2018 in Tenafly, New Jersey.

According to an article by the website Thundi, the couple celebrated their grand wedding in style. Per the piece, the wedding took place at the Knickerbocker Country Club, which is Cooper’s family country club. And since he grew up spending every summer there, the place held sentimental value for him.

The piece also provided details of Rocky’s wedding dress — designed by Pronovias — which took more than 113 hours to create and came with a mermaid silhouette, an open back, a deep-V neckline, and a dramatic train. According to Rocky, she wanted a classic shape and loved the intricacy of the beading.

Rocky also told the outlet that she wanted to opt for minimal accessories so as not to take the attention away from the dress, and for that purpose, she was at the verge of ditching her veil. However, after trying the dress on, she changed her mind.