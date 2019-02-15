Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Allegedly At Odds Over Whether Their Wedding Will Air On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Jax Taylor and his fiancé can't agree on a televised wedding.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are reportedly at odds over the potential filming of their upcoming wedding in Kentucky.

According to a report from Radar Online on February 15, Taylor, who has been featured in a full-time role on Vanderpump Rules since 2013, “doesn’t want the drama” that would likely come with having their summer nuptials filmed.

“[Jax is] really, really having second thoughts about having their wedding be filmed for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules,” the insider explained. “He just wants it to be intimate and he does not want the drama that is going to come along with having it filmed and having to do re-shoots and such.”

Meanwhile, Cartwright “definitely” wants the wedding filmed.

Taylor and Cartwright got engaged in June of last year while enjoying a lunch date at Neptune’s Net in Malibu, California, which is one of their favorite restaurants in the area. As fans will recall, Taylor allowed their engagement to be filmed and during the first episode of the seventh season in December, Vanderpump Rules viewers watched Taylor propose.

Since their engagement, Taylor and Cartwright have been preparing for their summer wedding at The Kentucky Castle and chronicling the process on Vanderpump Rules. As Radar Online revealed, a number of members of the cast will be featured in the wedding, including Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Ariana Madix, who have been confirmed as part of Cartwright’s bridal party.

While Taylor and Cartwright have appeared to be in a great place as they continue to attend couples counseling ahead of their wedding, the Radar Online source claims Cartwright’s wedding dreams have been consuming her mind. In fact, she’s allegedly so wrapped up in her own wishes for the big day that she’s become completely unconcerned with her partner’s thoughts.

“She doesn’t really care what Jax wants. The wedding is being filmed if the show gets picked up for Season 8, which it most likely will.”

As they near their wedding date, Taylor and Cartwright have been spending tons of time in Los Angeles with their friends and co-stars and on Thursday, in celebration of Valentine’s Day, they visited Disneyland with Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz. While there, the couple shared tons of photos and videos on Instagram.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.