‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of February 18: The Shocking Truth & An Ultimatum

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 18 indicate that the truth will shock many as the truth will be revealed. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) feel the pressure as Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is determined to do the right thing. News of Katie’s (Heather Tom) impending divorce spreads, and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) issues an ultimatum.

Monday, February 18

After Zoe’s frantic phone call, Reese will arrive in Los Angeles. The doctor will try to silence his daughter, per Highlight Hollywood, now that she knows the horrible truth. Zoe knows that Reese switched Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby and sold her to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) so that he could pay off his gambling debt. Zoe wants to tell Hope and Steffy the truth.

Katie turns to her sisters, Brooke (Heather Tom) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis), in her time of need. She will share that Thorne wants to annul their marriage. Wyatt will also tell Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that Thorne has left town and wants to end his marriage to Katie.

Tuesday, February 19

Flo and Reese will panic when they realize that their secret is about to be revealed. Zoe wants to tell Steffy the truth at all costs. Will they be able to stop her from relaying the news that Phoebe is Hope’s baby?

Bill Spencer wants to make Spencer Publishing a family business again. He will make Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) an offer that’s hard to refuse. However, he could never imagine Wyatt’s response.

Wednesday, February 20

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) finds out that Wyatt wants to give Bill an ultimatum concerning his return to Spencer Publications. She is pleasantly surprised to hear that he has her in mind when she learns of his counter-offer.

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and Donna meet in secret to discuss reuniting Katie and Bill.

Thursday, February 21

Brooke worries when Hope encourages Liam to spend time at the cliff house. Although Brooke knows that Steffy and Liam share Kelly, she is concerned that they are spending so much time together as a family with the new baby.

Bill promises to always look out for Katie and Will (Finnegan George). Katie feels reassured that Bill has stepped up to the plate and that she can count on him now that Thorne has left.

Friday, February 22

Bill offered Wyatt his job back at Spencer Publications. He expected his son to accept his generous offer with open arms. However, he will be surprised when Wyatt issues an ultimatum that must be met before he returns to work.

Steffy and Liam will note that Hope is more than a little taken with Phoebe. They worry that she has become obsessed with the newborn.