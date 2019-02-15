Blake Shelton Shows Off His Seriously Sweet Valentine’s Day Gift From Gwen Stefani

Gwen and Blake are giving fans an intimate look inside their Valentine's Day.

Blake Shelton’s Valentine’s Day gift from Gwen Stefani was seriously sweet – literally. The country superstar showed off his yummy gift from his girlfriend on Twitter with his fans on February 14 while also sharing a very gushing message about the mom of three, who he first began dating more than two years ago.

Taking to the social media site on the most romantic day of the year, The Voice coach gave his more than 20 million followers a good look at his present. The treat was a giant cookie with a loving message written on it in red and white frosting.

Shelton posted a snap of the baked good to his account which showed the message “Gwen loves Blake” written across the delicious treat.

As he shared a Valentine’s message for his millions of fans, the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer then revealed that he hoped all of his followers had a Gwen in their lives to spoil them.

Stefani then took to the social media site herself for a sugary sweet exchange to show off her love for her man. Quoting her boyfriend’s initial tweet, she then added, “@blakeshelton I love u” alongside the hashtag “#HappyValentinesDay2019” and two heart emojis.

But that certainly wasn’t the only Valentine’s public display of affection shown off by the twosome this holiday.

As reported by People, Gwen also headed to Instagram to share a loving Valentine’s Day message for her boyfriend.

She began her tribute to the country star by sharing several photos of the twosome together on her account before then revealing the special gift he bought her for the big day.

Gwen uploaded a video to her Instagram page of a sweet love note she received from her man as well as a large bouquet of stunning colorful flowers which appeared to be on display in her home. Alongside that post was also a hilarious photo of Blake posing alongside a giant mural of himself topless and rocking fellow The Voice coach Adam Levine’s multiple body tattoos.

In the caption of the upload, Stefani told her more than 8 million followers that she was sending him lots of “best wishes and kisses” as February 14 marked the opening night of his latest tour. The singer also sweetly referred to Shelton as being her “boo.”

The country star was actually back home in his home state of Oklahoma on Valentine’s night to kick off his Friends and Heroes Tour. Shelton performed the first in a long list of shows around the U.S. at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena.

It didn’t appear as though Stefani made the trip to the Sooner State with her man as she also added the hashtag “#wishwewerethere” to her post.

The latest sneak peek inside their Valentine’s Day celebrations comes a year after the “Used To Love You” singer posted a video to Instagram Stories that showed her freaking out after receiving a floral display from Blake that was delivered to her home.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, the mom of three filmed herself running through her home while shouting “somebody loves me!”