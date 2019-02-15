Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Got Engaged On Valentine’s Day

Bloom pops the question amid a sea of roses and heart-shaped balloons

Early Friday morning, Katy Perry confirmed that she and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day following three years of on-again, off-again romance, according to the Daily Mail. The pop star appeared emotional in several Instagram posts, tearfully smiling while showing off the ring over the caption, “Full bloom.” Her new hubby-to-be shared the same photo on his own timeline, captioning it simply “Lifetimes.”

But it was the 34-year-old singer’s mother, Mary Hudson who first broke the news on her Facebook feed, posting pictures of the emotional and romantic setting of the proposal, writing, “look who got engaged last night.” Hudson shared a slew of adorable-looking pictures of the couple celebrating, snuggling and showing off the gorgeous pink engagement ring that matched Perry’s pink dress.

The 42-year-old Bloom started dating the “I Kissed a Girl” girl after meeting at an after-party for the 73rd Golden Globes Awards in January of 2016. The couple split briefly in 2017, but reunited in April of last year, and it looks like things are going swimmingly for the pop star and her Legolas.

Tears of joy seem to be streaming down Perry’s face as she stands in the arms of the Pirates of the Caribbean mega-celeb under a heart-shaped arch. Another shot shows both of them looking emotional on a small stage as Bloom steps up to a microphone.

It seems clear that while Perry may not have known the Lord of the Rings star was going to pop the question, the couple were destined to have a very Valentine’s Day evening either way. She turned up in a stunning, pink Alessandra Rich dress, giant heart-shaped earrings, and pink nail polish. That’s not to mention the fact that the entire venue was decked out in heart-shaped balloons and roses.

Bloom was married to Aussie supermodel Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, and has an 8-year-old son with her, while Perry was famously married to Russel Brand from 2010 to 2011.

Interestingly, just a few days ago Perry had some comments on her ill-fated marriage with Brand, and on the subject of marriage in general.

“I’m very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things,” she told Paper Magazine. “I mean, I was married when I was 25…I’m 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, ‘One person for the rest of my life,’ and I’m not so sure that that idea is for me. I’m just such a different person than I was.”

“I like how I am now, and I think all things happen for a reason,” she told W Magazine.

Judging by her Instagram posts and the outpouring of fan love on her Twitter feed, that certainly seems to be the case.