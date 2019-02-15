‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Will Continue On Nickelodeon, But With This Shocking Change

The iconic animated classic SpongeBob SquarePants, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Nickelodeon, will continue on the family-friendly channel, but with this shocking twist. A new spin on the adventures of the underseas characters will have them splintering away from the show’s core storyline and into their own escapades.

The Hollywood Reporter explained that there will be spinoffs of the series, which now focus on the undersea adventures of the characters of SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Plankton, Mr. Krabs, and others. They did not note how many spinoff shows there would be or which characters would be involved.

The SpongeBob spinoffs would potentially be turned into series, specials or feature films, reported THR, but this has not yet been confirmed by the network. The show is also looking forward towards the show’s 20th anniversary in July and it has planned a special to honor the show and its characters that will be a “birthday blowout.”

There is also a feature film planned for May 2020 called It’s A Wonderful Sponge.

The changes were unveiled via a release on their official press site by Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins. The changes will debut on Nickelodeon this summer.

Said Robbins, “We have a laser focus on who kids are today, and what they want, so we are making a wider variety of shows and series for them, and we’re working with brand-new kinds of talent and producers. We have a new creative team in place and a renewed energy that we’re harnessing to bring the buzz back to Nick.”

Robbins also noted that kids are the most technologically savvy generation, and he plans to use their knowledge by pushing the Nick series of shows via the most popular most social platforms kids use today.

Cartoon Brew reported that the new SpongeBob film will detail the origins of the happy, friendly yellow spongs who happily makes his home in Bikini Bottom and works at the Krusty Krab burger shop as a fry cook.

Mireille Soria, president of Paramount Animation spoke of what fans could expect from the film at the View Conference in 2018, noting that It’s A Wonderful Sponge would be an origin story for the character of Spongebob.

“For the first time ever, we’re going to the get to the origin of how little SpongeBob met the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang at summer camp,” Soria explained of the movie’s premise. “The film’s opening will take place at Camp Coral when all of our favorite characters meet for the first time.”

It’s A Wonderful Sponge is slated for theatrical release on July 17, 2020.